James Monroe Iglehart to Voice 'The Demon' During California's Great America's Halloween Haunt

Tony Award-winning Broadway superstar James Monroe Iglehart will voice the menacing character of "The Demon" for the pre-show and on-ride music during the roller coaster's Halloween Haunt overlay, DEMON: RE-IGNITED! Iglehart is best known for originating the role of the Genie in the Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin. He is currently appearing in the dual role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton on Broadway.

In a video posted to California's Great America's Facebook page, Iglehart, a native of Hayward, CA, shared how thrilled he is to be collaborating with the park and recounted his childhood memories of conquering his fears when taking his first roller coaster ride on Demon. Iglehart co-wrote the all-new words and lyrics for the ride, which imagines that an eerie force has awoken and is bent on sending the bravest riders to their dooms.

DEMON: RE-IGNITED! brings thrilling night-time special effects to the iconic roller coaster, including dynamic lighting, disorienting fog, detailed projection mapping along the coaster's cavernous mountains and a cascading blood-red waterfall. DEMON: REIGNITED! can only be experienced during Halloween Haunt this fall at California's Great America, Fridays through Sundays, September 22 - October 29. Tickets are now available at cagreatamerica.com/haunt.

HALLOWEEN HAUNT

Experience the Bay Area's premier Halloween event, Halloween Haunt at California's Great America. With haunted mazes and attractions, secret skeleton key rooms, scare zones and live shows, Halloween Haunt is a frighteningly good time. Halloween Haunt runs select weekend nights in September 22-October 29.

CALIFORNIA'S GREAT AMERICA

California's Great America is a 100-acre theme and water park located in Santa Clara, CA that contains thrill rides, family attractions and live shows. The park opens for weekends in March, operates daily Memorial Day through mid-August, continues weekends through fall with Halloween Haunt, and the season concludes in December with WinterFest.

CEDAR FAIR

California's Great America is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles