James Clements Named 2023-2024 Teaching Artist In Residence And Arts Entrepreneurship Fellow At The NYU Production Lab

James Clements, a Scottish actor, writer, theatremaker, arts educator and producer, has been named the 2023-2024 Teaching Artist in Residence and the Arts Entrepreneurship Fellow at the NYU Wasserman Center for Career Development's Creative Career Hub in residence at the NYU Production Lab.

Clements has developed a close relationship with the Lab over the past two years, presenting lectures on topics ranging from personal branding to freelance arts career management, as well as sitting on panels, engaging with the Lab's constituents and contributing to the Lab's professional ecology amongst fellow NYU alumni. Over the course of this residency, he will contribute to the Creative Career Design Fellowship program at the Lab, as well as facilitating panels and discussion on international arts visas, personal branding and self-producing, amongst other topics.

Clements, who is a long-time Affiliated Instructor at Tisch School of the Arts at NYU and has taught and presented at institutions including NYU Los Angeles, CUNY Queens College, Ohio State University and the Wuhan Institute of Design and Science, said "It is such a privilege to be returning to the Lab in this exciting new role, and having the opportunity to deepen my relationships within this dynamic and vibrant community." "I have so enjoyed all of my opportunities to teach at my alma mater, and feel my artistic and professional values align especially strongly with the mission of the Lab," he added.

Of the appointment, Daniel Leeman Smith, a theatremaker, educator and the Program Manager for the Creative Career Hub, said "James is an incredible artistic force and a remarkable educator. We're delighted by his addition to the team and know he will be a wonderful resource for NYU's students and alumni."

The NYU Production Lab is a development center whose mission is to support the next generation of artists in designing and launching thriving careers in their industries. The Lab serves as an experiential-learning bridge for students navigating the transition from an academic classroom to their professional field. The approach is twofold. First, they are a creative incubator working across disciplines: providing mentorship, funding and space for works in development. And second, they provide professional development opportunities to students and recent alums through career coaching, workshops and student assistantships. These opportunities dynamically assist students in creating a trajectory for their growth and understanding of their artistic fields through experiential learning.

https://wp.nyu.edu/productionlab/

James Clements (he/him) is a Scottish actor, writer, theatermaker, arts educator and producer based between New York and Scotland. Clements has performed at venues including La Mama E.T.C., HERE and MITU580, and has been on the creative team for projects at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Lincoln Centre LCT3 and the 92nd Street Y. His source-based experimental plays include "The Diana Tapes" (2016), "Four Sisters" (2017), "Beauty Freak" (2018), "MEDEA/BRITNEY" (2019), "Ellis Island" (2021) and "Brothers in Arms" (2022). These plays have been described by critics as "magnifying" (TimeOut), "intricate" (BroadwayWorld), "compelling" (The Guardian), "affecting" (Playbill) and "intellectual" (Theatre is Easy), and have been performed in cities across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. He has taught at

James Clements (he/him), a Scottish actor, writer, theatermaker, arts educator and producer, is thrilled to have been named the 2023-2024 Teaching Artist in Residence and the Arts Entrepreneurship Fellow at the NYU Wasserman Center for Career Development's Creative Career Hub in residence at the NYU Production Lab. Clements has developed a close relationship with the Lab over the past two years, presenting lectures on topics ranging from personal branding to freelance arts career management, as well as sitting on panels, engaging with the Lab's constituents and contributing to the Lab's professional ecology amongst fellow NYU alumni. Over the course of this residency, he will contribute to the Creative Career Design Fellowship program at the Lab, as well as facilitating panels and discussion on international arts visas, personal branding and self-producing, amoungst other topics.

Clements, who is a long-time Affiliated Instructor at Tisch School of the Arts at NYU and has taught and presented at institutions including NYU Los Angeles, CUNY Queens College, Ohio State University and the Wuhan Institute of Design and Science, said "It is such a privilege to be returning to the Lab in this exciting new role, and having the opportunity to deepen my relationships within this dynamic and vibrant community." "I have so enjoyed all of my opportunities to teach at my alma mater, and feel my artistic and professional values align especially strongly with the mission of the Lab," he added.

Of the appointment, Daniel Leeman Smith, a theatremaker, educator and the Program Manager for the Creative Career Hub, said "James is an incredible artistic force and a remarkable educator. We're delighted by his addition to the team and know he will be a wonderful resource for NYU's students and alumni."

The NYU Production Lab is a development center whose mission is to support the next generation of artists in designing and launching thriving careers in their industries. The Lab serves as an experiential-learning bridge for students navigating the transition from an academic classroom to their professional field. The approach is twofold. First, they are a creative incubator working across disciplines: providing mentorship, funding and space for works in development. And second, they provide professional development opportunities to students and recent alums through career coaching, workshops and student assistantships. These opportunities dynamically assist students in creating a trajectory for their growth and understanding of their artistic fields through experiential learning.

https://wp.nyu.edu/productionlab/

James Clements is a Scottish actor, writer, theatermaker, arts educator and producer based between New York and Scotland. Clements has performed at venues including La Mama E.T.C., HERE and MITU580, and has been on the creative team for projects at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Lincoln Centre LCT3 and the 92nd Street Y. His source-based experimental plays include "The Diana Tapes" (2016), "Four Sisters" (2017), "Beauty Freak" (2018), "MEDEA/BRITNEY" (2019), "Ellis Island" (2021) and "Brothers in Arms" (2022). These plays have been described by critics as "magnifying" (TimeOut), "intricate" (BroadwayWorld), "compelling" (The Guardian), "affecting" (Playbill) and "intellectual" (Theatre is Easy), and have been performed in cities across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. He has taught at CUNY Queens College and the Wuhan Institute of Design and Science and is an Affiliated Instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He is Co-Founding Artistic Director of What Will the Neighbours Say? and an Artist-in-Residence with the Brooklyn Arts Council and BRIC. His work has been recognised by the Queens Council for the Arts, DCLA, NYFA, A.R.T./NY and Creatives Rebuild New York, amoungst others.

www.james-clements.com