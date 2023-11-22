James A. Rocco Releases New EP HOLIDAYS WITH MOM on Major Streaming Platforms

Stream it today and enjoy the enchanting sounds of the season.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

James A. Rocco Releases New EP HOLIDAYS WITH MOM on Major Streaming Platforms

Fans of Broadway World Minneapolis’ Vocalist of the Decade, James A. Rocco have cause for celebration this holiday season as the singing director releases his brand-new EP, Holidays With Mom. 

The multi-talented performer completed these new recordings while co-directing and choreographing Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the historic 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle with his longtime collaborator, David Armstrong of Broadway Nation.
 
 
This mostly acoustic set features pianist Rick Carlson from the legendary Twin Cities band The Wolverines, on Mel Torme and Robert Wells’ The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).
 
Raymond Berg, the Award Winning creator of Sisters of Swing poignantly accompanies Rocco on Stephen Sondheim’s exquisite gem, I Remember. 
 
The set concludes with an exciting international collaboration on fan favorite, Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) written by Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry and Phil Spector. Recorded in Fiji and St. Paul, MN with Russian rocker Steve Kittens and remixed by Kittens and St. Paul based Producer and Engineer Joshua Parlanti.
 
“I’m so excited to be able to share this collection,” said Rocco. “It’s filled with my lifelong passion for popular music and it was an amazing collaboration with some incredible musical artists.”  
 
Rocco is a Broadway veteran who played The Rum Tum Tugger in CATS, Choreographed The Wizard of Oz with Eartha Kitt and toured with Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and The Super Sounds. He was the first man to play The Witch in Sondheim’s Into The Woods at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia and toured as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar before settling into over 200 directorial assignments. His single And The Night Stood Still was a Top 40 hit on the FMQB charts.  He has regularly plays clubs and concert halls around the globe including Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Crooners in Minnesota, Carnegie Hall and more.
 
With Jeffrey P. Scott, he co-founded Thirty Saints Productions and with Albert Evans (Pageant) he created the cult hits Hooked on the 70s and Nite Club Confidential, both available for licensing through Thirty Saints Productions and Broadway Licensing.
 
So, this holiday season, be sure to check out the new holiday EP, Holidays with Mom.  It’s sure to be a hit with fans of Jamie Rocco and a great way to get into the holiday spirit.
 
The EP is  available for download and streaming NOW.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theaters THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

See photos from opening night of The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater!

2
Video: Ariana DeBose Performs This Wish on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Photo
Video: Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wish is in theaters now! To celebrate the release, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose performed “This Wish” on Good Morning America this morning from Disneyland Paris. 'This Wish' is one of seven original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice. Watch the video!

3
Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Photo
Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan

Ahead of the film's Netflix debut, check out new photos of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the film, including shots on set with producer Steven Spielberg. The film also features Gideon Glick, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Miriam Shor, Maya Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, and Alexa Swinton.

4
Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo Photo
Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo

Shoshana Bean will be joined by Tony Award-winner and recent Grammy Award-nominee Alex Newell for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater. Previously announced special guests include Kristin Chenoweth and Betty Who. Get tickets to the concert now!

More Hot Stories For You

Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTONListen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON
Anti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary PerformersAnti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary Performers
Video: Senator Chuck Schumer Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!Video: Senator Chuck Schumer Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22nd, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22nd, 2023

Videos

Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You