James A. Rocco Releases New EP HOLIDAYS WITH MOM on Major Streaming Platforms

Fans of Broadway World Minneapolis’ Vocalist of the Decade, James A. Rocco have cause for celebration this holiday season as the singing director releases his brand-new EP, Holidays With Mom.

The multi-talented performer completed these new recordings while co-directing and choreographing Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the historic 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle with his longtime collaborator, David Armstrong of Broadway Nation.





This mostly acoustic set features pianist Rick Carlson from the legendary Twin Cities band The Wolverines, on Mel Torme and Robert Wells’ The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).



Raymond Berg, the Award Winning creator of Sisters of Swing poignantly accompanies Rocco on Stephen Sondheim’s exquisite gem, I Remember.



The set concludes with an exciting international collaboration on fan favorite, Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) written by Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry and Phil Spector. Recorded in Fiji and St. Paul, MN with Russian rocker Steve Kittens and remixed by Kittens and St. Paul based Producer and Engineer Joshua Parlanti.



“I’m so excited to be able to share this collection,” said Rocco. “It’s filled with my lifelong passion for popular music and it was an amazing collaboration with some incredible musical artists.”



Rocco is a Broadway veteran who played The Rum Tum Tugger in CATS, Choreographed The Wizard of Oz with Eartha Kitt and toured with Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and The Super Sounds. He was the first man to play The Witch in Sondheim’s Into The Woods at Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia and toured as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar before settling into over 200 directorial assignments. His single And The Night Stood Still was a Top 40 hit on the FMQB charts. He has regularly plays clubs and concert halls around the globe including Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Crooners in Minnesota, Carnegie Hall and more.



With Jeffrey P. Scott, he co-founded Thirty Saints Productions and with Albert Evans (Pageant) he created the cult hits Hooked on the 70s and Nite Club Confidential, both available for licensing through Thirty Saints Productions and Broadway Licensing.



So, this holiday season, be sure to check out the new holiday EP, Holidays with Mom. It’s sure to be a hit with fans of Jamie Rocco and a great way to get into the holiday spirit.



The EP is available for download and streaming NOW.