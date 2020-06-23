Jaime Lozano And The Familia Release 'Hold Tight', Collaboration With Raul Midón
"Hold Tight" is a collaboration between musical theatre composer Jaime Lozano and two-time GRAMMY Award nominee Raul Midón.
The song is an unusual collaboration the reunites musicians from very different musical worlds. Joining Midón are pianist David Cook (Ben Platt, Taylor Swift, Shoshana Bean) and Gerardo "Quirri" Padilla, a Mexican accordionist and creator of the very successful Mexican Norteño band LMT (formerly Límite) with arrangement and orchestration by Lozano and long time collaborator Jesús Altamira. A portion of proceeds generated from sales of the album will benefit R.Evolución Latina. (www.revolucionlatina.org)
R.Evolución Latina, is led by founder/director Luis Salgado and co-directors Denisse Ambert, Heather Hogan and Gabriela García. It is an organization that activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change. A Revolution of Evolution, Making a difference through the Arts.
"What makes a person leave everything they have ever known? Grouping together for safety, migrant caravans trek - some traveling thousands of miles - in search of hope. Fleeing persecution, poverty, and violence in their home countries, they leave trying to build a better future for themselves and their families," says lyricist Mark-Eugene García. "Many hear these stories and think that this is happening to people far away, or that situations like this don't concern them. 'Hold Tight' was written to humanize this journey."
"Holding our kids in a tent,
Holding our world in our hands,
Holding our group in the cold,
Hoping the world understands...
We walk on and on.
We walk, and we walk to survive."
"In this time of global change, this work is powerfully germane. It is a clarion call to our humanity. It speaks vividly to our connectedness as one human family," says Midón.
"La Familia is this group of people, immigrants from around the world, that are getting together now to tell our own stories. We are all immigrants in this world, and we need to stand together. I feel so honored and proud to have these amazing musicians and performers join The Familia. I have admired Raul's work for a very long time, and this collaboration is a dream come true," says Lozano.
The song will be released on June 19th and available on all digital platforms. It is part of Lozano's new album Songs of an Immigrant, an eclectic collaboration of musical theatre, jazz, Mexican folklore, Tex-Mex, and Latin musicians and performers.
HOLD TIGHT
from the album Songs by an Immigrant
by Jaime Lozano and The Familia
Music by Jaime Lozano
Lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia
Feat. Raul Midón
Music produced by Jaime Lozano, Demián Cantú and Jesús Altamira
Arrangement and orchestration by Jaime Lozano and Jesús Altamira
Recorded, edited, mixed and mastered by Demián Cantúat La Casita Recording Studio
Musicians:
Piano - David Cook
Accordion - Gerardo "Quirri" Padilla
Guitar - Raul Midón
Cover art by Martha Orendain
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
All Remaining ANASTASIA Tour Performances Have Been Cancelled Through Summer 2020
BroadwayWorld has learned that all remaining performances on the Anastasia tour have been cancelled through Summer 2020, due to the health crisis.... (read more)