JUSTIN FOR LAUGHS is Coming to The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

Justin Catchens will present Justin For Laughs at the newly reopened Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on August 18th at 8:30pm.

Justin For Laughs is a monthly comedy show that started when the famous Just For Laughs festival was canceled this year due to bankruptcy. Justin thought rather than vying every year for a spot to showcase in front of industry, he should put on his own show to showcase himself and performers he enjoys.. This August will be the first performance of the show at UCB.

This month's Justin For Laughs will feature Justin Catchens performing stand-up, characters, sketch and improv all within an hour. He will be joined by guest performers including stand-up from Devon Walker (SNL), characters from Michelle Chan Bennett (UCB), and improv with Mike Poole (The Amber Ruffin Show).

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre is located at 242 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003.

About Justin Catchens

Justin Catchens is a New York based comedian and actor. His credits include Vulture, Comedy Central, and the New York Comedy Festival. He can be seen performing Tuesdays as a cast member of UCB's Harold Night. His Instagram is @jaycatch.

About Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) is a comedy institution and training center founded by Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh in 1996. With theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, UCB has become a hub for some of the best live comedy in the world. Alongside improv, UCB showcases a diverse range of sketch comedy, stand-up, and experimental performances, making it a breeding ground for emerging talents and a stage for established comedians.

Learn more and get tickets at https://ucbcomedy.com/show/ucbny-preview-justin-for-laughs/