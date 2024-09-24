JOB Will Offer Free Tickets as Part of Next Gen Ticketing Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JOB, the critically acclaimed psychological thriller now playing at the Hayes Theater, has partnered with the Tony Award-winning organization Broadway For All (BFA) as part of playwright Max Wolf Friedlich’s mission to support the next generation of artists and audiences by launching the Next Gen Ticketing Initiative. Thanks to generous charitable contributions totaling $100,000 from donors including Friedlich and directorMichael Herwitz, the initiative will make free tickets to JOB available to emerging artists, playwrights, theater makers, and audiences through BFA’s “Access For All” program.

Friedlich said, “When we had our world premiere last fall, aside from our beloved Peter Friedman, the oldest person on the JOB team was 35 years old. Now that we are at the Hayes, it is important for other emerging artists to see that there is a place for their work on Broadway. Thanks to a team of amazing donors and in partnership with Broadway For All, we are able to make that dream a reality.”

“Creativity fosters creativity. We’re grateful to everyone associated with JOB for recognizing the importance of sharing this work with the next generation of theater makers,” adds Osh Ashruf, Broadway For All, Artistic Director. “One evening of great theatre can impact a lifetime in the arts.”

Donations and grants for the Next Gen Ticketing Initiative can now be made through Broadway For All, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, online at BroadwayForAll.org/Donate.

JOB is now extended on Broadway at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) through Sunday, October 27, and features acclaimed original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon.

Tickets are on sale now at www.jobtheplay.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Hayes Theatre box office.

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music byDevonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).

JOB originally premiered Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023 where it became a sold-out smash and “New York’s buzziest play” (The Daily Beast). It subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre for a second standing-room-only run. JOB was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.