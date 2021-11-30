JINX! A Musical Comedy and Character Showcase Returns to Brooklyn

Featuring a fresh lineup of Brooklyn's biggest musical comedians and character performers, Jinx is a showcase that celebrates new and innovative comedy.

The inaugural Jinx was a smash hit, so they're running it back. The theme this time around is self-care, so show yourself some care and come out and laugh!

Hosted by Humor Darling's own Laura Ornella and Baylor Knobloch, Jinx is a celebration that pushes the bounds of Brooklyn comedy. It's an opportunity for New York's musical and character comedians to try new material, fine-tune bits they've been performing for years, and everything in between.

What's Humor Darling, you might ask? It's a comedy platform for satire writing, sketches, and live comedy show production. Check us out at www.humordarling.com.

The November edition of Jinx focuses on self-care as a comedic and necessary theme. Embark on a guided meditation that might go off the rails, hear from comedians on how they stay sane-ish in this crazy world, and maybe even walk away with some new skincare.

Jinx! will feature Matt Gehring (Comedy Central, UCB), Hannah Pilkes (Vulture Comic to Watch, New York Comedy Fest), Nathan Pearson (Characters Welcome, Secure the Gag), Tessa Skara (High Maintenance, Crashing), Leanne Velednitsky (Backyard Show, Bonkers), Emily Wilson (Tuesdays at the Red Room), and Sophie Zucker (Ladies Who Ranch, Dickinson)

The showcase will be Thursday, December 9 at 8pm, and will take place at Young Ethel's (506 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215). Admission is free and there are no RSVPs needed.