JERSEY BOYS Announces Three Thursday Matinees This Spring!

Oh what a night! The off-Broadway engagement of Jersey Boys has announced a new spring schedule which will include three Thursday matinee performances.

These Thursday matinee performances will replace the Sunday night performance for each week. The schedule for those three weeks are now as follows: Weeks of March 19, March 26 and April 2: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7pm; Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys is now playing at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of.

But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

