Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen, Lauren Molina and More Join VASTHY'S FRIENDS

On Wednesday, November 24th, 4:00 PM ET Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint will be joined by Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Spring Awakening) with Lauren Molina (Rock of ages), Ellyn Marsh (Pretty Woman) Dionne Figgins (Motown) Rob Morrison (Avenue Q) and more! The whole family is invited to play games, read books, dance, sing, decorate their own float and learn more about Indiginous culture.

VF is working with Broadway Serves, an organization that encourages artists to be the change beyond the stage. Through this organization, Dionne Figgins, Kimberly Marable and Dana Moore have been creating joy for the community for years.

The BPN is a company that is all about creating an engaging, immersive, user-friendly experience where theatre stories of all kinds can be easily found, shared, and enjoyed. Part original programming, part hub for the podcasts you know and love, Broadway Podcast Network is building the perfect hub that includes tremendously talented content creators, all-star hosts, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers of all kinds.

Vasthy's Friends was founded during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. Now with the help of Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination live stream & on-demand video platform and produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. All episodes are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kids show episodes. Vasthy, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage. Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy's Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves represented.

Mompoint, Host of Vasthy's Friends, states: "The goal was to keep kids engaged and bring them joy, help parents take a much-needed break, and help employ the hundreds of Broadway artists who are out of work for the foreseeable future. I believe the way to change the world is through our youth. It's easier to teach a kid to love then unteach an adult to hate." Proceeds from this event will go to the Cody Renard Scholarship Program.

The show is produced by Leanne Gadow. Donations for this event will go to The Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund which raises money to assist Navajo and Hopi families by purchasing two-weeks' worth of food for families in need.

