Irish Repertory Theatre Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as AJ Shively and David McElwee take you behind the scenes of Philadelphia, Here I Come! at the Irish Repertory Theatre!

Philadelphia, Here I Come

Set in 1962, this classic bittersweet comedy revolves around the young Gar O’Donnell on the eve of his departure from Ireland to America. Gar’s heartache from losing his girlfriend to a successful businessman propels him to accept an invitation to go and live with an aunt in Philadelphia. Despite the wild fantasies of what life in America might hold, and his yearning to escape the tedium of small town Ballybeg, a kind word from his taciturn father could change his mind.

David McElwee

(Gar (Public)) Theatre: How to Transcend A Happy Marriage…(LCT), A Man for All Seasons and Snow Orchid (Theatre Row), The Wayside Motor Inn (Signature Theatre), All My Sons (Guild Hall), Our Town, Macbeth, and Luna Gale (Actors’ Theatre of Louisville), Memoirs of a Forgotten Man (CATF), Seminar (The Kitchen Theatre), and Red WHO’S WHO IN THE CAST (Florida Rep and B Street Theatre). TV: Boardwalk Empire, Law and Order: SVU. Upcoming Film: Bluebird. David is a teaching artist with Manhattan Theatre Club. BFA Florida State University.

AJ Shively

(Gar (Private)) Broadway: Paradise Square (Tony, OCC, Chita Rivera noms.); Bright Star (Drama Desk nom.); La Cage Aux Folles. Nat'l Tour: Bright Star; The Sound of Music. Off-Broadway/ WHO’S WHO IN THE CAST New York: A Man Of No Importance (CSC; Lortel award, OCC nom.); February House (The Public); Brigadoon (Irish Rep); The Suitcase Under The Bed (Mint); Unlock’d (Prospect); ...Guide To A Successful Marriage (Cherry Lane); Things To Ruin (Second Stage); Little Airplanes Of The Heart (EST); ReWrite (Urban Stages). Regional: Boston Pops; PCLO; Berkeley Rep; Kennedy Center; CTG; Old Globe. TV/Film: Julia (HBO Max); Bull (CBS); Hunters (Amazon Prime); Homeland (Showtime); Madam Secretary (CBS); The Blacklist (NBC); Younger (TV Land); Other People's Bodies (upcoming); Nobody Walks In LA; From Nowhere; Syrup; HairBrained. Training: University of Michigan; RADA.