Intrepid Museum Announces 2023 Kids Week, February 18 - 25

The Intrepid Museum will host its annual Kids Week festival this year from Saturday, February 18-Saturday, February 25. During Kids Week, children of all ages and interests will learn about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) through fun-filled activities, live animal shows, hands-on workshops, performances, special guests and interactive demonstrations designed to educate and inspire.

This year, Kids Week will feature three days of programming from NASA. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center will highlight their latest moon habitat concepts, technology, and planetary mission plans, and NASA's Artemis Team will speak about sending astronauts to the Moon and Mars. Kids can also meet Astronaut Jessica Watkins and hear about her experiences in space!

Additional programming throughout Kids Week will include a chance for kids to create their own constellation, meet exotic animals, design a lunar habitat for life on the moon, concoct their own slime, and observe Isaac Newton's laws of motion through an abundantly engaging physics performance.

Kids Week programming partners include the American Society of Civil Engineers, Ballet HispÃ¡nico School of Dance, Beardsley Zoo, Billion Oyster Project, Gazillion Bubble Show, Jenkinson's Aquarium, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Mad Science, NASA, ROBOFUN, Rockefeller Production's The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, STEM From Dance, Two by Two Animal Haven, the Wildlife Conservation Society, Naval Submarine League, Rube Goldberg, DogMan the Musical, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, NYC Ghostbusters League, Zack and Zoey Adventures, a meet and greet with authors Debbie Loren Dunn and Tami Lewis Brown, and a special appearance by Blue Man Group.

The Intrepid Museum welcomes all visitors, including those with disabilities, their peers and families. For more information about resources available during your visit, please visit intrepidmuseum.org/access. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided on February 19, 23 and 25. Audio description and touch experiences will be provided for visitors who are blind or have low vision on February 24. Special registration will open in late January. To learn more, please email access@intrepidmuseum.org.



All onsite activities are subject to change. For more information and the most up-to-date Kids Week schedule, visit https://www.intrepidmuseum.org/kids-week.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. Through exhibitions, educational programming and the foremost collection of technologically groundbreaking aircraft and vessels, visitors of all ages and abilities are taken on an interactive journey through history to learn about American innovation and bravery.

The Intrepid Museum fulfills its mission to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth by connecting them to history through hands-on exploration while bridging the future by inspiring innovation.