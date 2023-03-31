Interview: TV Star Courtney Henggeler Reflects on Her NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

Courtney Henggeler, a series regular and fan favorite on Netflix's Cobra Kai, is completing her run as Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement's, which officially closes today, March 31.

Henggeler appeared on The Big Bang Theory as 'Missy', the twin sister of Jim Parsons' Sheldon; and recurred on CBS's Mom opposite Anna Faris and Allison Janney. Her television credits also include Jane the Virgin, Into the Dark, Happy Endings, and many more; and films such as Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool and the comedy Friends with Benefits opposite Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake. She will next co-star in the upcoming MGM film, The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney and based on the best-selling book.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Courtney Henggeler about making her NYC stage debut, what will stay with her the most about the character of Maggie, and much more.

This was your NYC stage debut! What has been the most memorable part for you about the experience?

It has been such a whirlwind for me that I might have take a few steps away to really gain perspective. But I will say, seeing the people who showed up to watch this show is something that stands out for me. Three hours of Tennessee Williams is not everyone's idea of a causal Wednesday. Especially for people in my immediate circle. I was floored by the amount of friends and family that came to show their support. Not to mention seeing my mom in the audience. She is fighting a terrible disease which makes basic movement or communicating almost impossible. But she also cast me in my first role ever (as Orange Tree #2, thank you very much) and to be able to have her in the audience (with the help of my bad-ass sister) and see how far I have come, really is something I will take with me forever.

Was there anything unexpected or surprising for you about starring in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Off-Broadway?

Pretty much every single part of it. This was completely new territory for me and I was riddled with terror and overrun with insecurities almost constantly. Part of the reason I never dared to set foot on a stage was because I was afraid I lacked the stamina required to do a show 8 times a week. And especially with a role like Maggie, who runs the gamut of emotions through the entire show. I continue to be surprised with how I can continue to drop in and connect to the material every night. OK, maybe not every night. But damn close to it. And that has given me a confidence in my work, I would have never had before doing Cat.

What was it like working with this incredible company?

I am eternally grateful for getting to share the stage and my dressing room with Alison Fraser. She continues to be my North Star. Having very limited knowledge of the theater, having someone like Alison by your side is one of those little magical treasures from the universe. Her knowledge, her kindness, her sass, all of it - it kept me steady and sane through this journey. Also, it didn't hurt to have our daily cast dance party before Act 3 while we waited for our cue in the wings. This cast can get down.

What will stay with you the most about the character of Maggie?

Her red underwear. You can bet your sweet aunt Sally I'm keeping that.

Would you like to return to the stage eventually?

Boy oh boy, that's a loaded question. The answer is yes, of course. If I am ever given the opportunity to tackle an incredible role again, of course I would take it in a heartbeat. I would do it for the opportunity for growth alone. However, I will also add, it might not be for a very, very long time. This girl needs a nap.

Do you have anything else you'd like to share?

I once stole a red lipstick when I was 5 from the drug store. God that feels good to get off my back.