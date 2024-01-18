Interview: Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai on Their HAZBIN HOTEL Characters

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn, and Amir Talai are checking in to the Hazbin Hotel!

The new adult musical animated series, featuring a stacked lineup of Broadway talent, will premiere its first four episodes premiering on Prime Video January 19, 2024 and two episodes rolling out weekly through February 2.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

The series also features the voices of Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Vosk, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Keith David, Blake Roman, Christian Borle, Patina MillerJoel PerezDon Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina AlabadoJames Monroe IglehartLilli CooperSarah StilesLeslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman, and more.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jordan, Glenn, and Talai to discuss who they play in the animated series, what they enjoy about voicing characters after their stage experience, and more. 

Watch the interview here:





