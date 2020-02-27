Internship Season is Heating Up in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 2/27

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/27/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Internships - Administrative: Kitchen Theatre Company Production Fellowships for 2020-21 Season

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. Fellows are in residence for an entire season. Housing and a weekly stipend is provided. ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Interested in an internship at Dobama Theatre? We are Northeast Ohio's leading professional theatre dedicated to Cleveland premieres of contemporary plays by emerging and established playwrights - one of the region's only full-time Equity Small Professional Theatres. Interns gain professional experience helping to produce some of the best new plays in American Theatre for Cleveland audiences. WHY INTERN AT DOBAMA THEATRE? Dobama Theatre offers hands-on experience in artistic and management a... (more)

Internships - Administrative: College Internship Program

COLLEGE INTERNSHIP PROGRAM Internships at Blumenthal Performing Arts (BPA) are designed to offer hands-on and instructional learning experiences to college and graduate students considering careers within arts management. Although internship opportunities are not provided year-round by all BPA departments, there is typically an internship opening in one or more departments throughout the year. Full-time internships (30+ hours per week) require a minimum commitment of ten weeks by intern c... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Woodward Intenships

2020 Woodward Internship Information Westport Country Playhouse is home to one of the nation's preeminent theater internship programs. The training of emerging professionals in the theater has formed a vital part of our mission since our program began in 1946. Each year, production and theater administration interns are given the opportunity to work directly with senior staff and gain crucial on-the-job experience in a vibrant and innovative theater. Weekly Intern Seminars feature a variety ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Stage Management Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Stage Management Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading o... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Education Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking an Education Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organiz... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Development

About the Organization Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing people together to celebrate the joy and diversity of Latino cultures for 50 years. Over the past five decades, Ballet Hispánico's mission-driven ethos has been a catalyst of change for communities throughout our nation. By bringing the richness of the Latinx culture to the forefront of performance, education and social advocacy, Ballet Hispánico is a cultural ambassador. The organization'... (more)

Internships - Creative: Costuming Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Costuming Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organiza... (more)

Internships - Creative: Scenic Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Scenic Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organizatio... (more)

Internships - Creative: Lighting Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Lighting Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organizat... (more)

Internships - Creative: Props Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Props Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organization... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director, Indiana University Cinema

Organization One of the nation's most prestigious movie houses, Indiana University Cinema (IU Cinema) presents and examines the world's most entertaining, fascinating, and thought-provoking films and invites audiences to hear from the luminaries who created them. Its mission is to operate as a world-class venue and curatorial program dedicated to the highest standards of presentation of film in both traditional and modern forms. By providing unique and enriching cinematic experiences, IU Cinema... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Human Resources Director

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed t... (more)

Classes / Instruction: VGP- Business of Auditioning

In the Business of Auditioning, students will refine all the tools of the trade including interviewing, headshots, resumes, professional contacts, best ways to communicate with representation, when under a signed agreement and more. Learn what you can do to bring your career forward on your own and when you are in a business relationship with managers and agents. Get the right answer to the questions...What is the difference between a manager and an agent? How should they function as a team... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accounting, Payroll and Benefits Manager

Ford's Theatre Society seeks an Accounting, Payroll and Benefits Manager to join its team. Ford's Theatre Society values and is committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce and working environment. Ford's is proud to be an equal opportunity employer where all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, family status, sexual orientation, disability, age, veteran statu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Director Interviews for Pittsburgh Savoyards 2020-2021 Season

The Pittsburgh Savoyards are now accepting applications for the position of Stage Director for the company's 83rd season featuring productions of Gilbert & Sullivan's PRINCESS IDA (October 2020) and UTOPIA, LIMITED (March 2021). Applicants may apply to direct one or both of the productions. Resumes and Letters accepted through Sunday, March 8, 2020. Interviews to be held the following week. Gilbert & Sullivan or other operetta experience preferred. Send letters of interest, resumes, and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Relations Manager

REPORTS TO: Marketing Director GENERAL SUMMARY: Responsible for the public relations and publicity needs of Asolo Repertory Theatre including all productions, events and fundraising activities, playing a key role in the promotion of Asolo Rep's mission and overall brand. Create and maintain favorable public image of the entire organization through preparation and distribution of information to newspapers, periodicals, television, radio and other forms of media. POSITIONS SUPERVISED: No direc... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Arts Adminstration Intern

Arts Administration Intern May-August 2020 20 hours per week to take place M-F, between the hours of 9-5pm; collaborative schedule to be determined at start of internship (minimum of 16 weeks) Stipend: $200/month Interested in a career in arts management, arts education, or non-profit fundraising? College students and graduates are encouraged to apply for a four-month internship with The Theatre Lab, Washington's largest theatre school. ABOUT THE THEATRE LAB The mission of The Theatr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Administrator

Reports to: Marketing Director Status: Exempt, full time, salaried General Summary: Provide day-to-day and long-range management of Asolo Rep's Tessitura Customer Relationship Management system, ensuring that the organization makes the best possible use of the system cross-functionally as related to the Ticket Services, Marketing, Development, Education, and Finance departments. This position is responsible for entering, analyzing and mining data and developing daily reports and queries u... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Artistic Director Nashville Repertory Theatre is now inviting qualified candidates to submit applications for the role of Artistic Director (AD). Founded in 1985, Nashville Repertory Theatre is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary season. Its mission is to entertain and inspire by creating exceptional theatre that explores the diversity of human experience. The company produces a wide range of repertoire, including classic and contemporary titles, musicals, non-musicals, and play... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Paid Internships - 2020 Season: Summer season, the Bekki Jo Schneider Intern Company: We offer paid internships in every department of the theatre. Interns are paid $150/week and are responsible for their own housing. We are seeking the following interns for the summer 2020 season: Production/Kids' Globe Intern, Education Interns (see below,) Front of House Intern, Administrative Intern, Stage Management Intern, Production Intern, Costumes Intern, Sets Intern, and Props Intern. (Three 2020 A... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Production Assistant

Barter Theatre (founded 1933) - a year-round LORT - AEA resident repertory company located in the mountains of Southwest Virginia is seeking a full-time Production Assistant. Production Assistants serve as assistants to the AEA Stage Manager and Deck Manager for productions. They will be involved in the daily change over of sets and will be called upon to fill several different run crew roles. They will also be integral in helping with rehearsals. Ideal candidates will have strong leadership ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Wig/Makeup Master

Barter Theatre, The State Theatre of VA, is looking to hire a Wig/Makeup Master. The ideal candidate will have at least two years professional experience in wigs and makeup. Experience in rotating repertory is a plus, but not a deal breaker. Start date is as soon as possible. Salary is $400 per week plus housing, health insurance and paid vacation time. Barter's season runs Mar-Dec, presenting four repertory cycles on two stages. The 2020 season includes MacBeth, 9 to 5: The Musical, The Wizar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager, experience preferred. Duties include: -Handling all guest relations (care of visiting artistic staff from the point of hiring through departure) -Assisting the Facilities Manager with management of our 20+ residential facilities (including A/C, electrical, plumbing, utilities, safety, environmental, security, etc.) The Right candidate wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Development Associate

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL. is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Special Events Coordinator to work in its Development Department. This seasoned theatre professional will be a key member of the development team, responsible for helping to coordinate the theatres many special events. Events include: The Annual Shindig, The Spring Luncheon, Panels with Guest Artists, Donor celebrations, Co-producer cocktails and more. This position requires an indivi... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You