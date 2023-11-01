International Human Rights Art Festival To Return For 5th Year With Over 200 Performers

The festival aims to engage and inspire discussion on topics such as climate change, immigration, LGBTQIA rights, and women's empowerment.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

International Human Rights Art Festival To Return For 5th Year With Over 200 Performers

International Human Rights Art Movement, a 501c3 non-profit with a mission to support artists and their quest to heal the world, is presenting its performance festival for their fifth year, offering a passionate week of thought-provoking and culturally topical performances.

Held from December 4-10th, 2023, IHRAF will showcase a roster of original plays, spoken word pieces, participatory workshops, poems, music, circus acts, dance performances, and much more. All pieces revolve around pressing social issues such as climate change, immigration, diversity, LGBTQIA, women's empowerment, and more.

The pieces are unified by their adherence to the IHRAF's values of beauty as a fundamental creative principle; sincerity and vulnerability of presentation; celebration of diversity and opening doorways of engagement and discussion.

"Since our founding at Dixon Place in March 2017, we have expanded to literary, fellowship, book publishing and strong youth programming; worked with artists from 103 countries; helped release artists-in-exile from Uganda and Zimbabwe from prison; been banned by the Catholic Church due to our LGBTQ programming; featured videos from Congressman John Lewis (deceased), Senator Charles Schumer and Presidential Medal in the Arts winner Norman Lear; and been covered by major press outlets in NYC and around the world," Thomas Block, Founding Executive Director, International Human Rights Art Movement.

The festival features a consortium of over 200 performers, including the following:

Rachael Sage - Sage will be presenting selections from her critically acclaimed Sistersongs to the IHRAF, following her 15th full-length album, The Other Side. Sage has been on the forefront of the NYC indie women's music scene for over 20 years, garnering listeners from Ireland to Japan. Informed by her own experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, sexual assault and cancer while also harnessing a seemingly unlimited amount of idealism and hope for a better future, Sage's Sistersongs take the listener on a journey exploring our common humanity while challenging us with difficult questions and a world reimagined, where inclusion and compassion reign supreme.

Blessed Unrest - Inconceivable is a quest to discover how our past experiences, individual and collective, marry with our present realities. What do we value in ourselves and our communities? How does this manifest in raw and authentic ways through the body?

Aseemkala Initiative - Shilpa Darivemula noted, "The reaction of enthusiasm from the audience showed us that IHRAF was more than just a festival to perform at--it was a platform for artistic exchange on how to use the arts to challenge the world. Love the work IHRAF does!"

Giada Matteini/WADE - Founder and Artistic Director, Giada Matteini stated, "The WADEintoACTIVISM Festival began during the Covid-19 Pandemic lockdown as a response to the global increase of violence against women. It was the first program I conceptualized as the backbone of what would later become WADE, because I felt an urgency to bring these topics to the forefront through dance and to give voices to those who systematically felt silenced and overlooked. Its efforts continue today in collaboration with feminist organizations from around the world to galvanize artists and thinkers toward investigation and collective action."

Farm Arts Collective - Tannis Kowalchuk, Artistic Director, Farm Arts Collective stated, "Farm Arts Collective had a wonderful artistic experience presenting our work at the IHRAF. The opportunity to participate in a curated festival with other companies creating work with social justice themes and missions helped us connect with like minded artists and expand our knowledge in the field."

International Human Rights Art Festival Schedule

For the complete schedule, please visit: Click Here

International Human Rights Art Festival Details

December 4th-10th, 2023, various times

The Tank

312 West 36th Street

New York, NY 10018

For additional information and ticket info, please visit: Click Here

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special Thriller Performance Photo
Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance

Get a glimpse of MJ's show-stopping 'Thriller' performance through photos and videos!

2
Exclusive: Watch Barretts Song from TITANIC THE MUSICAL Photo
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL

While we await Titanic's arrival on the big screen, check out an exclusive video clip of 'Barrett's Song', performed by Adam Filipe.

3
Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL Photo
Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL

Stalled: A New Musical will receive an invite-only industry presentation on November 9, 2023.   Stalled is written by Liesl Wilke (book and lyrics) and Andy Marsh (music and lyrics), with additional music/ lyrics by Kyle Puccia (music supervisor), directed/casted by Jamibeth Margolis (Harmony Broadway, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), with musical direction by  Laura Bergquist (Allegiance).

4
Video: Alex Newell Performs Independently Owned on COLBERT Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their showstopping Shucked musical number, 'Independently Owned.' Newell frequently receives mid-show standing ovations after performing the number in the musical. They won Best Featured Performance in a Musical at this year's Tony Awards. Watch the video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICALJessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help With Erik Jensen's Battle With Stage IV CancerGoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help With Erik Jensen's Battle With Stage IV Cancer
Huey Lewis Musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Arrive on Broadway in 2024Huey Lewis Musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Arrive on Broadway in 2024
Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next WeekBroadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next Week

Videos

Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance Video
Photos & MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You