International Contemporary Ensemble to Kick Off 2023-24 Season with Premieres at TIME:SPANS Festival in August

International Contemporary Ensemble kicks off its 2023-24 season with a performance at the TIME:SPANS Festival on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, with the US premiere of a work by Andile Khumalo, as well as works by Wadada Leo Smith, Younghi Pagh-Paan, and Aida Shirazi. The Ensemble performs two concerts at Roulette - a George Lewis Portrait Concert on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. and the world premiere of Yvette Janine Jackson's new radio opera for large ensemble and electronics on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

The Ensemble also collaborates with Japanese performer/composer/poet/visual artist Tomomi Adachi for three performances exploring the music of John Cage at the Japan Society this season: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. International Contemporary Ensemble presents an Afromodernism program featuring two world premieres by Rome Prize-winning composer Courtney Bryan and Adegoke Steve Colson on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Merkin Hall, and gives the US premiere of George Lewis's Blombos Workshop (2020) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Park Avenue Armory.

The Ensemble returns for the Composer Portraits series for works by pioneering German composer Carola Bauckholt on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Miller Theatre. In an additional highlight, the Ensemble reunites with composer, visual artist, and multi-instrumentalist Douglas R. Ewart for a new collaboration with Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra for GIOfest in Glasgow, Scotland.

Artistic Director George Lewis calls this season "Polyaspora, Year One." He said, "As our Ensemble enters its 21st year, finding the sound of the polyaspora assumes a planetary perspective. Leaving fixed genre labels behind, our polyaspora is intercultural, intermedial, and interdisciplinary, our polyaspora is conscious, collaborative, creolized, and connected. 'International' situates us in a cosmopolitan musical space; "contemporary" leads us to embody a mosaic identity; and "Ensemble" means that we work to build new transnational communities through sound."

On Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music the Click Here presents International Contemporary Ensemble in an evening that exemplifies its concept of Polyaspora, including two premieres: the US premiere of Invisible Self by Andile Khumalo, who has been named one of the top five South African composers by BBC Music Magazine and one of the top 23 composers and performers to watch in 2023 by The Washington Post; and the NY premiere of Gondwana: Earth, a Blue Sanctuary, Oceans, Seas, Lakes, Rivers, Springs and Lagoons; Paradise Gardens and Skies by American composer Wadada Leo Smith, "one of the most celebrated new music composers of this young century" (Down Beat). Also on this exciting and diversely creative program are works by internationally renowned contemporary Korean-German composer Younghi Pagh-Paan and emerging Iranian composer Aida Shirazi, whose work has been described as "affecting" by The New Yorker.

On Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. the Ensemble gives its first performance at Roulette of the season with a George Lewis Portrait Concert that includes the US premiere of H. narrans (2020) for voice and chamber ensemble, with text drawn from the writings of postcolonial theorist Sylvia Wynter. The next Roulette concert on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. features the world premiere of Yvette Janine Jackson's new radio opera for large ensemble and electronics, commissioned by the Ensemble and funded by the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation. Jackson's radio operas combine music, dialogue and effects to stimulate audience imagination and initiate conversations. This radio opera, inspired by Augusto Boal's book "Theatre of the Oppressed," addresses the environmental and socioeconomic impact of space travel and space tourism on people living near rocket launch sites and test ranges. Jackson's music physically places the audience in the middle of the narrative through the use of multi-channel surround sound, while the libretto is constructed using found text from myriad sources-news articles, anecdotes, live streams, or corporate websites. The spoken words themselves may be digitally edited or covered by other instruments, and sounds that are sung may have no particular semantic meaning. Rather than prescribing fixed meanings, this work invites the audience to draw upon personal experience and knowledge to co-construct its narrative.

The Ensemble also collaborates with performer/composer/poet/visual artist Tomomi Adachi on three events celebrating John Cage's relationship with Japanese culture, presented by the Japan Society this season. On the first concert, on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m., John Cage's Ryoanji will be performed telematically, as members of the Ensemble (Michael Lormand, trombone; Lizzie Burns, double bass; Clara Warnaar, percussion) perform alongside musicians playing live in Japan - Hitomi Nakamura on the hichiriki, the ancient double-reed woodwind, and Maki Ota on vocals - streamed into the theater from a tea house in Kanazawa City, Japan. The performance will be accompanied by a captivating backdrop of hypnotic 3D visuals depicting the raked sand of the Zen garden created by Dr. Tsutomu Fujinami, a researcher at the prestigious Japan Advanced Institute for Science and Technology. A lecture on the origins of Cage's fascination with Japanese culture and how those interests manifest in Ryoanji, led by John Cage scholar James Pritchett, precedes the performance.

In the second concert on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Adachi brings John Cage's unrealized project, Noh-opera: Or the Complete Musical Works of Marcel Duchamp, to life in a world premiere performance. Cage envisioned a premiere in Japan, but not enough of the work was ever finished to be staged. In response to this dream project, Adachi freshly imagines the work into existence by seamlessly integrating captivating aspects of western opera and noh. Adachi's artificial intelligence-written music and lyrics for the work are based on the confounding paradoxes found in Zen Buddhist koans, succinct but open-ended riddles on the human condition. The performance features the distinctly unique voice of Gelsey Bell (recognized as the "future of experimental vocalism" by The New York Times), renowned Japanese noh actor Wakako Matsuda, and five wind instrumentalists from the International Contemporary Ensemble.

The final concert presented by the Japan Society on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. presents a collaboration with experimental sound artists Tania Caroline Chen and Victoria Shen and featured artist Tomomi Adachi that recreates the essential works performed at John Cage's historic visit to Japan in 1962, often referred to as the "Cage Shock." The evening includes a string quartet of Josh Modney (violin), Kyle Armbrust (viola), Wendy Richman (viola), and Michael Nicolas (cello), all musicians from the International Contemporary Ensemble, performing Sapporo (1962) by Toshi Ichiyanagi (1933-2022), the esteemed Japanese composer and first husband of Yoko Ono. A pre-concert lecture will be delivered one hour prior to the start of the show by musician and Cage scholar James Pritchett.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Merkin Hall, International Contemporary Ensemble presents an Afromodernism program featuring two world premieres - the first, a new work by Rome Prize-winning composer Courtney Bryan in honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Arlene and Larry Dunn (who also commissioned the piece), inspired by Sounds of Freedom, and the second by Adegoke Steve Colson (commissioned by the Fromm Music Foundation), a longtime member of the famed Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. Colson's piece, MIRRORS, presents thoughts concerning the human condition in the hopes of stimulating listeners to reflect on the current state of American society and the divisions and turmoil that we witness on a daily basis. Conducted by Vimbayi Kaziboni, the program reveals the new Afromodernism as an intercultural, multigenerational space of innovation. Additional works include Runagate, Runagate, Wendell Logan's classic 1989 work for tenor and chamber ensemble, and Thread and Pull by the intermedia composer Brittany J. Green.

Later in November, International Contemporary Ensemble members Rebekah Heller (bassoon), Wendy Richman (viola), Nathan Davis (percussion), and Clara Warnaar (percussion) reunite with composer, visual artist, and multi-instrumentalist Douglas R. Ewart in collaboration with the internationally acclaimed Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra (GIO) for the 2023 edition of the annual international GIOFest, which takes place from November 23-25, 2023 at the Centre for Contemporary Arts in Glasgow, Scotland. Like the Ensemble, GIO emphasizes "community and diversity - both our local community and the wider global community of experimental music that we're proudly part of."

International Contemporary Ensemble joins Artistic Director George Lewis on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Park Avenue Armory for the US premiere of his Blombos Workshop (2020) for piano, which engages postcolonial theorist Sylvia Wynter's celebration of the human, and Assemblage (2013) for nonet, which explores in musical form the practice of assemblage-artmaking that recombines and recontextualizes collections of natural and human-made objects. Performed as part of the AACM's year-long Artists Studio residency, these Lewis works are performed by members of the Ensemble on a special double bill with the music of Amina Claudine Myers.

Returning for the Miller Theatre's annual Composer Portraits series, the Ensemble performs a program of works by pioneering German composer Carola Bauckholt on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. The selection of works spans 20 years, anchored by Oh, I See, written for clarinet, violin, cello, video, and two balloons. Bauckholt's work focuses on the phenomena of perception and understanding, and her music blurs boundaries between visual arts, musical theater, and concert music.

Concert Information



TIME:SPANS 2023

International Contemporary Ensemble

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450 West 37th Street | New York, NY, 10018

Tickets: $20

Program:

Younghi Pagh-Paan: Wundgeträumt (2005)

Andile Khumalo: Invisible Self (2020) (US Premiere)

Aida Shirazi: Crystalline Trees (2020)

Wadada Leo Smith: Gondwana: Earth, a Blue Sanctuary, Oceans, Seas, Lakes, Rivers, Springs and Lagoons; Paradise Gardens and Skies (2022) (NY Premiere)

Performers:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor

Alice Teyssier, flute

Christa Robinson, oboe

Campbell MacDonald, clarinet

Rebekah Heller, bassoon

Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet

Clara Warnaar, percussion

Nathan Davis, percussion

Jacob Greenberg, piano

Cory Smythe, piano

Gabriela Díaz, violin

Josh Modney, violin

Yezu Woo, violin

Marina Kifferstein, violin

Pala Garcia, violin

Wendy Richman, viola

Kyle Armbrust, viola

Ashley Walters, cello

Katinka Kleijn, cello

Lizzie Burns, double bass

George Lewis Portrait Concert

International Contemporary Ensemble

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Roulette Intermedium | 509 Atlantic Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11217

Link: https://roulette.org/calendar/

Program:

George Lewis - H. narrans (2020) for voice and chamber ensemble (US Premiere)

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

John Cage's Ryoanji

International Contemporary Ensemble with Tomomi Adachi

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.

Preceded by a Lecture from Cage Scholar James Pritchett at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $40; $32 for Japan Society members (on sale to the general public on August 17 and to Japan Society members on August 10)

Link: www.japansociety.org/performing-arts

Program:

John Cage - Ryoanji

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Michael Lormand, trombone

Lizzie Burns, double bass

Clara Warnaar, percussion

Hitomi Nakamura, hichiriki

Maki Ota, vocals

Two World Premieres: Courtney Bryan and Adegoke Steve Colson

International Contemporary Ensemble

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center | 129 W 67th St. | New York, NY 10023

Tickets: $30

Program:

Brittany J. Green - Thread and Pull (2022), for ensemble

Adegoke Steve Colson - MIRRORS, for octet with voice (World Premiere)*

Wendell Logan - Runagate, Runagate (1990), version for tenor and chamber ensemble

Courtney Bryan - New Work, for fifteen musicians (World Premiere)**

*Commissioned by the Fromm Music Foundation commission. Performance is made possible, in part, due to support from the Fromm Music Foundation.

**Commissioned by Arlene and Larry Dunn

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Vimbayi Kaziboni, conductor

Tomomi Adachi's Noh-opera / Noh-tation: Decoding John Cage's Unrealized Project

International Contemporary Ensemble

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Followed by an Artist Q&A

Tickets: $40; $32 for Japan Society members (on sale to the general public on August 17 and to Japan Society members on August 10)

Link: www.japansociety.org/performing-arts

Program:

Tomomi Adachi - Arrangement of John Cage's Noh-opera: Or the Complete Musical Works of Marcel Duchamp

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Gelsey Bell, voice

Wakako Matsuda, Noh actor

GIOfest

International Contemporary Ensemble

November 23-25, 2023

Centre for Contemporary Arts, Glasgow, Scotland

Link: https://www.glasgowimprovisersorchestra.com/giofest/

Artists:

Douglas R. Ewart

International Contemporary Ensemble

Clara Warnaar, percussion

Rebekah Heller, bassoon

Wendy Richman, viola

Nathan Davis, percussion

Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra

Cage Shock: An Homage to his First Japan Visit

International Contemporary Ensemble with Tomomi Adachi

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Followed by a Private Artists and Member Gathering

Preceded by a Lecture from Cage Scholar James Pritchett at 6:30 pm

Tickets: $40; $32 for Japan Society members (on sale to the general public on August 17 and to Japan Society members on August 10)

Link: www.japansociety.org/performing-arts

Program:

John Cage - Haiku, Aria, Solo for Piano with Fontana Mix, 0'00"

Toshi Ichiyanagi - Sapporo

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Josh Modney, violin

Kyle Armbrust, viola

Wendy Richman, viola

Michael Nicolas, cello

Tania Caroline Chen, piano

Victoria Shen, sound artist

Artists Studio Double Bill: George Lewis / Amina Claudine Myers

Works by George Lewis performed by International Contemporary Ensemble

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Park Avenue Armory | 643 Park Ave. | New York, NY, 10065

Tickets: $65

Ensemble Program:

George Lewis - Blombos Workshop (2020), for piano, US premiere

George Lewis - Assemblage (2013) for nonet

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Yvette Janine Jackson World Premiere

International Contemporary EnsembleFriday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Roulette Intermedium | 509 Atlantic Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11217

Link: https://roulette.org/calendar/

Program:

Yvette Janine Jackson - New Work for ensemble and electronics (World Premiere)

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Composer Portraits: Carola Bauckholt

International Contemporary Ensemble

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Miller Theatre | 2960 Broadway | New York, NY 10027

Tickets: $48 - $144 (Single tickets on sale July 17 at 12:00 p.m.)

Link: https://www.millertheatre.com/events/carola-bauckholt

Program:

Carola Bauckholt - Oh, I See (2015), for instruments, balloons, and video

Carola Bauckholt - Membran (2014), for voice and piano

Carola Bauckholt - Schlammflocke II (2012), for eleven instruments

Carola Bauckholt - Treibstoff (1995), for octet

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

About International Contemporary Ensemble



With a commitment to cultivating a more curious and engaged society through music, the International Contemporary Ensemble - as a commissioner and performer at the highest level - amplifies creators whose work propels and challenges how music is made and experienced. The Ensemble's 39 members are featured as soloists, chamber musicians, commissioners, and collaborators with the foremost musical artists of our time. Works by emerging composers have anchored the Ensemble's programming since its founding in 2001, and the group's recordings and digital platforms highlight the many voices that weave music's present.

Acclaimed as "America's foremost new-music group" (The New Yorker), the Ensemble has become a leading force in new music throughout the last 20 years, having premiered over 1,000 works and having been a vehicle for the workshop and performance of thousands of works by student composers across the U.S. The Ensemble's composer-collaborators-many who were unknown at the time of their first Ensemble collaboration-have fundamentally shaped its creative ethos and have continued to highly visible and influential careers, including MacArthur Fellow Tyshawn Sorey; long-time Ensemble collaborator, founding member, and 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun; and the Ensemble's founder, 2012 MacArthur Fellow, and first-ever flutist to win Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Prize, Claire Chase.

A recipient of the American Music Center's Trailblazer Award and the Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, the International Contemporary Ensemble was also named Musical America's Ensemble of the Year in 2014. The group has served as artists-in-residence at Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival (2008-2020), Ojai Music Festival (2015-17), and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (2010-2015). In addition, the Ensemble has presented and performed at festivals in the U.S. such as Big Ears Festival and Opera Omaha's ONE Festival, as well as abroad, including GMEM-Centre National de Création Musicale (CNCM) de Marseille, Vértice at Cultura UNAM, Warsaw Autumn, International Summer Courses for New Music in Darmstadt, and Cité de la Musique in Paris. Other performance stages have included the Park Avenue Armory, ice floes at Greenland's Diskotek Sessions, Brooklyn warehouses, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and boats on the Amazon River.

The International Contemporary Ensemble advances music technology and digital communications as an empowering tool for artists from all backgrounds. Digitice provides high-quality video documentation for artist-collaborators and provides access to an in-depth archive of composers' workshops and performances. The Ensemble regularly engages new listeners through free concerts and interactive, educational programming with lead funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Curricular activities include a partnership at The New School's College of Performing Arts (CoPA), along with a summer intensive program, called Ensemble Evolution, where topics of equity, diversity, and inclusion build new bridges and pathways for the future of creative sound practices. Yamaha Artist Services New York is the exclusive piano provider for the Ensemble. Read more at www.iceorg.org and watch over 350 videos of live performances and documentaries at www.digitice.org.

The International Contemporary Ensemble's performances and commissioning activities during the 2023-24 concert season are made possible by the generous support of the Ensemble's board, many individuals, as well as the Mellon Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Jerome Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Aaron Copland Fund for Music Inc., Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, Francis Goelet Charitable Lead Trusts, The Cheswatyr Foundation, Amphion Foundation, The Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation, New Music USA's Organizational Development Fund, Alice M. Ditson Fund of Columbia University, BMI Foundation, as well as public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council for the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The International Contemporary Ensemble was the Ensemble in Residence of the Nokia Bell Labs Experiments in Art and Technology from 2018-2021. Yamaha Artist Services New York is the exclusive piano provider for the International Contemporary Ensemble.