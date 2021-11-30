International Contemporary Ensemble & Wet Ink Ensemble to Combine At Target Margin Theater
Performers include Lesley Mok, Cory Smythe, Eric Wubbels, Dan Lippel, Mariel Roberts, Josh Modney, and Alice Teyssier.
On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00pm, the International Contemporary Ensemble combines with the Wet Ink Ensemble at Target Margin Theater to present new works on themes of text, language, and syntax by Rebecka Ahvenniemi, Linda Catlin Smith, Anthony Braxton, and Eric Wubbels. Performers include Lesley Mok, Cory Smythe, Eric Wubbels, Dan Lippel, Mariel Roberts, Josh Modney, and Alice Teyssier. A livestream is available on the day of the performance at www.iceorg.org.
The event begins with a lecture by Rebecka Ahvenniemi about Pippi Longstocking, titled "Who Would Pippi Be as a Composer?" followed by a performance of her Sonata in Pippi Form (2020) for violin and piano. The program also features Linda Catlin Smith's Dreamer Murmuring (2016), Ahvenniemi's Dada-Aria (2019), Eric Wubbels' If and Only If Mvt III (2018), and Anthony Braxton's Quartet and Syntactic Ghost Trance Music Works.
On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00pm the Wet Ink Large Ensemble will appear at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music for a program that includes the world premiere of Kate Soper's Missing Scenes and the NYC-premieres of point, point, point, point by Alex Mincek; Simple Fuel by Tonia Ko; and Actuate/Resonate by Sam Pluta.
Both Tonia Ko's Simple Fuel (2018) and Sam Pluta's Actuate/Resonate (2019) were commissioned by the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition. Simple Fuel is a 13-minute piece exploring concepts of movement: people's emotional motivations, physical momentum, and the repetition of gestures. Watch a video of the Grossman Ensemble performing Simple Fuel at the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition. Actuate/Resonate begins with an attack of synthesized drum sounds and instrumental orchestrations of those same drum sounds. It was written to take advantage of the specific acoustic qualities of the performance hall, where even the quietest sound on the stage is heard as if it were right in front of the listener. Watch a video of the Grossman Ensemble performing Actuate/Resonate at the University of Chicago.
Concert Information
Target Margin @ 7 Feat. the International Contemporary Ensemble and Wet Ink Ensemble
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00pm
Target Margin Theater | 232 52nd St | Brooklyn, NY
Tickets: Free, RSVP Required. Livestream available on www.iceorg.org
Link: www.iceorg.org/events/2021/12/8/targetmargin7-december-8
Lecture by Rebecka Ahvenniemi: "Who Would Pippi Longstocking Be as a Composer?"
Rebecka Ahvenniemi - Sonata in Pippi Form (2020) for violin and piano
Linda Catlin Smith - Dreamer Murmuring (2016)
Rebecka Ahvenniemi - Dada-Aria (2019)
Eric Wubbels - If and Only If Mvt III (2018)
Anthony Braxton - Quartet and Syntactic Ghost Trance Music Works
International Contemporary Ensemble:
Dan Lippel, guitar
Alice Teyssier, voice
Cory Smythe, piano
Josh Modney, violin
Special Guest: Lesley Mok, percussion
Wet Ink Ensemble:
Josh Modney, violin
Mariel Roberts, cello
Eric Wubbels, piano
Wet Ink Large Ensemble
Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00pm
The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450 W 37th St | New York, NY
Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students
Link: www.wetink.org/events/season-23/wet-ink-large-ensemble
Kate Soper - Missing Scenes (2019-21) [World Premiere]
Alex Mincek - point, point, point, point (2020) [NYC Premiere]
Tonia Ko - Simple Fuel (2018) [NYC Premiere]
Sam Pluta - Actuate/Resonate (2019) [NYC Premiere]
Wet Ink Large Ensemble:
Erin Lesser, flutes
Karisa Antonio, oboe
Rane Moore, clarinet
Yuma Uesaka, bass clarinet
Nanci Belmont, bassoon
Geoff Diebel, saxophones
Laura Weiner, horn
Gareth Flowers, trumpet
Ian Antonio, percussion
Russell Greenberg, percussion
Jacqui Kerrod, harp
Julia den Boer, piano
Josh Modney, violin
Pala Garcia, violin
Carrie Frey, viola
Mariel Roberts, cello
Greg Chudzik, bass
Kate Soper, voice
Sam Pluta, electronics
Eric Wubbels, conductor
Alex Mincek, conductor