International Contemporary Ensemble & Wet Ink Ensemble to Combine At Target Margin Theater

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00pm, the International Contemporary Ensemble combines with the Wet Ink Ensemble at Target Margin Theater to present new works on themes of text, language, and syntax by Rebecka Ahvenniemi, Linda Catlin Smith, Anthony Braxton, and Eric Wubbels. Performers include Lesley Mok, Cory Smythe, Eric Wubbels, Dan Lippel, Mariel Roberts, Josh Modney, and Alice Teyssier. A livestream is available on the day of the performance at www.iceorg.org.

The event begins with a lecture by Rebecka Ahvenniemi about Pippi Longstocking, titled "Who Would Pippi Be as a Composer?" followed by a performance of her Sonata in Pippi Form (2020) for violin and piano. The program also features Linda Catlin Smith's Dreamer Murmuring (2016), Ahvenniemi's Dada-Aria (2019), Eric Wubbels' If and Only If Mvt III (2018), and Anthony Braxton's Quartet and Syntactic Ghost Trance Music Works.

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00pm the Wet Ink Large Ensemble will appear at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music for a program that includes the world premiere of Kate Soper's Missing Scenes and the NYC-premieres of point, point, point, point by Alex Mincek; Simple Fuel by Tonia Ko; and Actuate/Resonate by Sam Pluta.

Both Tonia Ko's Simple Fuel (2018) and Sam Pluta's Actuate/Resonate (2019) were commissioned by the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition. Simple Fuel is a 13-minute piece exploring concepts of movement: people's emotional motivations, physical momentum, and the repetition of gestures. Watch a video of the Grossman Ensemble performing Simple Fuel at the Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition. Actuate/Resonate begins with an attack of synthesized drum sounds and instrumental orchestrations of those same drum sounds. It was written to take advantage of the specific acoustic qualities of the performance hall, where even the quietest sound on the stage is heard as if it were right in front of the listener. Watch a video of the Grossman Ensemble performing Actuate/Resonate at the University of Chicago.

Concert Information



Target Margin @ 7 Feat. the International Contemporary Ensemble and Wet Ink Ensemble

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00pm

Target Margin Theater | 232 52nd St | Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: Free, RSVP Required. Livestream available on www.iceorg.org

Link: www.iceorg.org/events/2021/12/8/targetmargin7-december-8

Lecture by Rebecka Ahvenniemi: "Who Would Pippi Longstocking Be as a Composer?"

Rebecka Ahvenniemi - Sonata in Pippi Form (2020) for violin and piano

Linda Catlin Smith - Dreamer Murmuring (2016)

Rebecka Ahvenniemi - Dada-Aria (2019)

Eric Wubbels - If and Only If Mvt III (2018)

Anthony Braxton - Quartet and Syntactic Ghost Trance Music Works

International Contemporary Ensemble:

Dan Lippel, guitar

Alice Teyssier, voice

Cory Smythe, piano

Josh Modney, violin

Special Guest: Lesley Mok, percussion

Wet Ink Ensemble:

Josh Modney, violin

Mariel Roberts, cello

Eric Wubbels, piano

Wet Ink Large Ensemble

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00pm

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music | 450 W 37th St | New York, NY

Tickets: $10 general admission, free for students

Link: www.wetink.org/events/season-23/wet-ink-large-ensemble

Kate Soper - Missing Scenes (2019-21) [World Premiere]

Alex Mincek - point, point, point, point (2020) [NYC Premiere]

Tonia Ko - Simple Fuel (2018) [NYC Premiere]

Sam Pluta - Actuate/Resonate (2019) [NYC Premiere]

Wet Ink Large Ensemble:

Erin Lesser, flutes

Karisa Antonio, oboe

Rane Moore, clarinet

Yuma Uesaka, bass clarinet

Nanci Belmont, bassoon

Geoff Diebel, saxophones

Laura Weiner, horn

Gareth Flowers, trumpet

Ian Antonio, percussion

Russell Greenberg, percussion

Jacqui Kerrod, harp

Julia den Boer, piano

Josh Modney, violin

Pala Garcia, violin

Carrie Frey, viola

Mariel Roberts, cello

Greg Chudzik, bass

Kate Soper, voice

Sam Pluta, electronics

Eric Wubbels, conductor

Alex Mincek, conductor