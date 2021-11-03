InsideOut Concerts Returns With Maxim Lando For The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Season Opener

Opening their 2021/22 season, the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and Music Director David Bernard celebrate the return of live audiences with 'Venerable Variations', a concert program encompassing Mozart's Concert Rondo in D for Piano and Orchestra, Brahms's Variations on a Theme by Haydn, and Elgar's Enigma Variations. Rising young pianist Maxim Lando, winner of the 2020 Gilmore Young Artist Award and perhaps best-known for partnering Lang Lang while the Chinese pianist was injured (Lando played the parts for Lang Lang's injured left hand).

The concert events will take place in the celebrated InsideOut Concerts format, with audience members seated amongst the musicians.

On November 20th at 5pm, Maestro Bernard and the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony will welcome the audience on stage to experience the spectacle and excitement inside the orchestra, where audience members will experience the music and the music-making up-close. Following the event, audience members will attend a reception where they will meet the conductor, soloist and orchestra members.

Earlier that day, at 2PM, the orchestra will offer an afternoon 'Family Experience', designed to accommodate families with vaccinated children, featuring extended excerpts from the musical works, and including a hands-on instrument laboratory in partnership with the Lucy Moses School.

The concert events take place at the DiMenna Center For Classical Music, in Manhattan. Proof of vaccination is required for all audience members and musicians of the orchestra.

