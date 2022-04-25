Industry Leaders To Discuss Breaking Through The Ageist Class Ceiling Gold Standard Arts Festival

On Sunday May 1st of the Gold Standard Arts Festival, a week-long celebration of emerging and established artists over 50, will host a panel called: Can't Spell Gold W/out Old: How to Succeed, with stories targeted to an older demographic.

The panel includes: Jerry Goehring, President, Saltbox TV (Tony & Grammy Nominated Producer); Elizabeth Sheridan, President Juno Films Distribution and Sales Agency; Rick Dorfman, Partner/Head of Comedy/Co-Head Development and Manager, Authentic Literary and Talent Management; Sarah Condon, Executive Producer Fair Harbor Productions and Freemantle Studios & former HBO SVP Original Programs; Tim Appelo, AARP Movies for Grownups and David Gittens - Executive Director, Age Inclusion in the Media. Tickets available here.

Additionally on Saturday, April 30 producer Marc Johnson (The Deuce) presents New York Times Best Selling Author TJ English in Conversation with Richard Price (The Wire, Night Of, The Deuce), on how their writings have improved with maturity and lives lived. Tickets are available here.

Both events will be hybrid: in person and live streamed.

The multidisciplinary arts festival commenced on April 24th opening with a Jazz brunch at Stand-Up NY and will feature cabaret headlined by Steve Ross and a Stand Up Comedy lineup which includes Judy Gold, Greer Barnes and Lizz Winstead (The Daily Show),and a matinee and evening of short plays including Broadway playwrights Marc Acito Allegiance and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), TV writer Jacquelyn Reingold (The Good Fight) and Academy Award nominated screenwriter and Broadway playwright Alex Dinelaris (Birdman, On Your Feet).

The weekend long film festival includes many new indie films plus special event screenings of Academy Award nominated short Joe's Violin directed by Kahane Cooperman, FX's Hysterical directed by Andrea Nevins and The Last Laugh directed by Ferne Pearlstein.

The festival chairs are writer/producer Caytha Jentis and Eileen Katz, a former EVP at Comedy Central, who partnered on The Other F Word, a comedic web series that Jentis wrote about an empty-nester mother and her friends' midlife reinvention journey. "While the show was a huge success watched by millions, we were told repeatedly by potential buyers that it targeted a 'tough demographic," says Jentis, "so we set out to change that!"

The festival will take place on the west side of New York City and runs April 24-May 1 through a partnership with Goddard Riverside. A portion of all festival proceeds go to Goddard Riverside for programming to support older artists. For more information on all programs, please visit: www.goldstandardartsfestival.org.