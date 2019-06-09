In-Demand Saxophone Sideman To Play Show About The Saxophone In Rock 'n' Roll Music

At only 28 years old, saxophonist Danny Lipsitz's endless resume includes work as a sideman to the most iconic rock 'n' roll and swing music icons. In just the past 5 years, he has travelled to 15 countries and performed, arranged, and recorded for artists like Ronnie Spector, Harry Nilsson (an upcoming posthumous record), The Hot Sardines, Denny Laine (Wings and The Moody Blues), Joey Molland (Badfinger), Billy Vera, Mark Hudson (Aerosmith, Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher), The Gordon Webster Band, and The Losers Lounge.

On Sunday, August 11th at 12:30 pm at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Danny will use his skills as a "kickass bandleader" along with his experience teaching in public schools to turn his fascination with the birth of rock 'n' roll music into an interactive concert on the history of the saxophone's influence in rock 'n' roll music. Danny's band, The Brass Tacks, will leave your jaw dropped as they turn the most influential rock saxophone solos of this era into an incredible live performance. Artists covered will include Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton, Louis Jordan, Louis Prima, Ray Charles, Fats Domino, and The Beatles.

For Tickets: www.tinyurl.com/joespubrocks





