Immersive Banned Book Library Installation Comes to PEN World Voices Festival Next Week

This immersive public art installation details the rise in book bans across the United States.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Immersive Banned Book Library Installation Comes to PEN World Voices Festival Next Week

Across the United States, local and state initiatives are regulating what can and cannot be taught to students. School boards are limiting students' access to books, and elected leaders are passing laws to suppress education about history, race, and LGBTQ+ themes, among other topics.

Lush Cosmetics is joining PEN America, the free speech and literary advocacy organization that stands at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression in the United States and worldwide, to present the Banned Book Library during the PEN America World Voices Festival this month.

This immersive public art installation details the rise in book bans across the United States and offers visitors the opportunity to understand the full scope of the crisis facing public schools, educators and students. Visitors exploring the library will gain access to:

  • More than 60 banned books by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ authors
  • A map highlighting the states that have implemented +2500 book bans and legislation impacting educators in the last 18 months
  • The opportunity to learn more about the growing movement to push back on educational censorship

EVENT DETAILS:

Banned Book Library Day 1

Thursday, May 11th

10:00am - 6:00pm

Union Square Park

(NW corner at E 17th & Broadway)

Banned Book Library Day 2

Saturday, May 13th

10:00am - 6:00pm

Astor Place Plaza

(NE corner at E 8th & Cooper Sq)

Lush's work to support teaching the truth about history in the classroom was previously spotlighted in the 2022 North American Teach Truth campaign. By taking a truthful look at the past, Lush is helping equip students with the tools to make sense of and improve the world today. Through the sale of the limited-edition Knowledge Bath Bomb, consumers helped raise $355,000 to support educators in teaching a fuller history. Following the campaign, Lush purchased 13,000 copies of Jeanne Theoharis' book, The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, given free to educators across the country. The Banned Book Library was first displayed at SXSW, in Austin, Texas earlier this year.

According to a recent PEN America report, Banned in the USA: State Laws Supercharge Book Suppression in Schools, the number of individual book bans across the country increased by 28 percent during the first half of the 2022-23 school year compared to the prior six months. Since PEN America started tracking public school book bans in July 2021, the organization has recorded more than 4,000 instances of banned books through December 2022, affecting 2,253 unique titles. This includes 1,477 individual book bans affecting 874 unique titles during the first half of the 2022-23 school year.

The 18th PEN World Voices Festival, the organization's largest gathering to date of literary stars, visionaries, and great thinkers from around the globe, takes place in downtown Manhattan with concurrent events in Los Angeles from May 10-13. Featuring more than 100 writers from 27 countries, the festival will celebrate great writing and the power of storytelling against the current headwinds of attacks by those who seek to censor and silence. For a full schedule of events, click here.

To learn more about Lush's work to support teaching the truth about history in the classroom click here. To read about PEN America's work to track and fight back against book bans in the United States click here.

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single Kings & Queens Photo
Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'

Singer and stage star Kerry Ellis has released Kings & Queens, a stunning anthem recorded in celebration of the monarch's impending coronation, and dedicated to King Charles III himself. The track is taken from Kerry's upcoming album of the same name, out on 12 May, which is available to pre-order now via Westway Music, and will be performed in full for the very first time at the London Adelphi on 16 May. 

Review Roundup: SHADOW/LAND Opens At The Public Theater Photo
Review Roundup: SHADOW/LAND Opens At The Public Theater

The world premiere staging of shadow/land by Erika Dickerson-Despenza opens tonight at The Public Theater. Read the reviews!

Photos: Brittney Johnson Takes the Stage At Birdland Jazz Photo
Photos: Brittney Johnson Takes the Stage At Birdland Jazz

On May 1, Birdland welcomed former Wicked star Brittney Johnson to their stage with her debut nightclub act, titled 'Ripple Effect”. See photos from inside the show!

Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie ODonnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street! Photo
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie O'Donnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street!

This week, the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd welcomed some celebrity guests to Fleet Street! Broadway superfan Rosie O’Donnell, Academy Award-nominee Billy Zane, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and guest Chloe Flower all attended Saturday's performances. Go backstage with photos of their meet and greet with Sweeney stars Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford!


More Hot Stories For You

This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/5/2023This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/5/2023
Video: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEVideo: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Announce Winners Monday, May 8New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Announce Winners Monday, May 8
Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU