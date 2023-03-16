Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Judy Greer & Nicole Scimeca to Star in ANOTHER MARRIAGE World Premiere at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with the world premiere of ensemble member Kate Arrington's unconventional love story Another Marriage, directed by ensemble member Terry Kinney. Marking Arrington's playwrighting debut, Another Marriage will play June 15 - July 23, 2023 in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Another Marriage will feature ensemble members Ian Barford (The Minutes, Linda Vista, August: Osage County) and Caroline Neff (Let the Right One In, Airline Highway, Linda Vista) with Judy Greer (Ant-Man, Jurassic World, Archer) and Nicole Scimeca (Steppenwolf debut).

You meet. You marry. You have kids. That's the way it always goes. Or is it? What if your story changes? What would it cost? Another Marriage is an intimate and beautifully rendered portrait of an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished. Ensemble member Kate Arrington's playwrighting debut upends time and the typical romantic comedy to explore the liabilities of falling in and out of love.

The creative team includes: Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit https://www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons-/2022-23/another-marriage/

Kate Arrington

(playwright) joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble in 2007. She has appeared at Steppenwolf in East of Eden, The Qualms, Belleville, The Hot L Baltimore, Detroit, A Parallelogram, Fake, When the Messenger is Hot, The Well-Appointed Room, The Pain and the Itch and The Violet Hour. She is the creator of Steppenwolf's 88-Seat Project which brings ensemble members together with teens across Chicago for a weekend each summer. In New York, she has appeared on Broadway in Our Mother's Brief Affair, Grace and The American Plan, as well as off-Broadway at many theaters including Playwrights Horizons, The Duke, BAM, Primary Stages, Lincoln Center and Soho Rep. Film and television credits include Ray Donovan, Billions, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Knives and Skin, The Irishman, The Incoherents, The Missing Person, Standing Up, Falling Down, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Instinct, The Blacklist and Elementary. Most recently, Kate has appeared in the HBO series Winning Time and Mare of Easttown. Kate is a proud graduate of Northwestern University where she majored in Performance Studies.

Terry Kinney

(director) is a co-founder and ensemble member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. His acting work includes Balm in Gilead, Orphans, Tracers, The Grapes of Wrath (Tony Award nomination) and Buried Child on Broadway. He has directed many productions, including (for Steppenwolf) And a Nightingale Sang..., A Clockwork Orange, A Streetcar Named Desire, Of Mice and Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (also on Broadway, winner of the Tony Award for Best Revival) and The Violet Hour. Other work includes reasons to be pretty (Tony Award nomination, best play), The Price (Broadway), The Babylon Line (LCT) and Curse of the Starving Class. Kinney also works in film and television. His films include: Fly Away Home, Sleepers, The Firm, Last of the Mohicans, Devil in a Blue Dress, Abundant Acreage Available and The Little Things, among others. Television work includes: Oz, thirtysomething, Black Box, Show Me a Hero, Good Behavior, Fargo, Billions, Inventing Anna, and most recently, The Watcher for Netflix.