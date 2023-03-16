Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Judy Greer & Nicole Scimeca to Star in ANOTHER MARRIAGE World Premiere at Steppenwolf

Another Marriage will play June 15 – July 23, 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Judy Greer & Nicole Scimeca to Star in ANOTHER MARRIAGE World Premiere at Steppenwolf Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with the world premiere of ensemble member Kate Arrington's unconventional love story Another Marriage, directed by ensemble member Terry Kinney. Marking Arrington's playwrighting debut, Another Marriage will play June 15 - July 23, 2023 in Steppenwolf's stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Another Marriage will feature ensemble members Ian Barford (The Minutes, Linda Vista, August: Osage County) and Caroline Neff (Let the Right One In, Airline Highway, Linda Vista) with Judy Greer (Ant-Man, Jurassic World, Archer) and Nicole Scimeca (Steppenwolf debut).

You meet. You marry. You have kids. That's the way it always goes. Or is it? What if your story changes? What would it cost? Another Marriage is an intimate and beautifully rendered portrait of an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished. Ensemble member Kate Arrington's playwrighting debut upends time and the typical romantic comedy to explore the liabilities of falling in and out of love.

The creative team includes: Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit https://www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons-/2022-23/another-marriage/

Kate Arrington

(playwright) joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble in 2007. She has appeared at Steppenwolf in East of Eden, The Qualms, Belleville, The Hot L Baltimore, Detroit, A Parallelogram, Fake, When the Messenger is Hot, The Well-Appointed Room, The Pain and the Itch and The Violet Hour. She is the creator of Steppenwolf's 88-Seat Project which brings ensemble members together with teens across Chicago for a weekend each summer. In New York, she has appeared on Broadway in Our Mother's Brief Affair, Grace and The American Plan, as well as off-Broadway at many theaters including Playwrights Horizons, The Duke, BAM, Primary Stages, Lincoln Center and Soho Rep. Film and television credits include Ray Donovan, Billions, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Knives and Skin, The Irishman, The Incoherents, The Missing Person, Standing Up, Falling Down, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Instinct, The Blacklist and Elementary. Most recently, Kate has appeared in the HBO series Winning Time and Mare of Easttown. Kate is a proud graduate of Northwestern University where she majored in Performance Studies.

Terry Kinney

(director) is a co-founder and ensemble member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. His acting work includes Balm in Gilead, Orphans, Tracers, The Grapes of Wrath (Tony Award nomination) and Buried Child on Broadway. He has directed many productions, including (for Steppenwolf) And a Nightingale Sang..., A Clockwork Orange, A Streetcar Named Desire, Of Mice and Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (also on Broadway, winner of the Tony Award for Best Revival) and The Violet Hour. Other work includes reasons to be pretty (Tony Award nomination, best play), The Price (Broadway), The Babylon Line (LCT) and Curse of the Starving Class. Kinney also works in film and television. His films include: Fly Away Home, Sleepers, The Firm, Last of the Mohicans, Devil in a Blue Dress, Abundant Acreage Available and The Little Things, among others. Television work includes: Oz, thirtysomething, Black Box, Show Me a Hero, Good Behavior, Fargo, Billions, Inventing Anna, and most recently, The Watcher for Netflix.




Related Stories
Tituss Burgess & Jane Krakowski to Star in CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE Photo
Tituss Burgess & Jane Krakowski to Star in CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE
Six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski will perform live together in a new show, Center of the YOUniverse. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADE- Live at 5:45pm! Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADE- Live at 5:45pm!
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tune right here at 5:45pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet!
Rockettes to Hold Auditions for 2023 Christmas Spectacular Photo
Rockettes to Hold Auditions for 2023 Christmas Spectacular
Open call auditions for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will be held on Thursday, April 20 at Radio City Music Hall, with callbacks on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Video: Meet the Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet the Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play is coming to Broadway! Watch as BroadwayWorld checks in with the cast and creative team in this video.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 3/16: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Sets Broadway Dates, PARADE Photos, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/16: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Sets Broadway Dates, PARADE Photos, and More!
March 16, 2023

Top stories: Andrew Lloyd Webber teases Broadway return for The Phantom of the Opera, Merrily We Roll Along sets Broadway dates, Parade photos, and more!
Review Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks' THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public TheaterReview Roundup: Suzan-Lori Parks' THE HARDER THEY COME Opens At The Public Theater
March 15, 2023

The world premiere musical The Harder They Come, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, is now playing through Sunday, April 2 at The Public Theater. Read the reviews!
The York Theatre Company To Present FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko In Spring Benefit Concert JULIE SINGS JULEThe York Theatre Company To Present FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko In Spring Benefit Concert JULIE SINGS JULE
March 15, 2023

The York Theatre Company will present a special one-night-only benefit concert evening starring special guest and member of the York Theatre family, Julie Benko, appearing weekly as the alternate Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl.
Tony Shalhoub, Cynthia Nixon, And More To Lead Reading of Philip Roth's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA, March 19Tony Shalhoub, Cynthia Nixon, And More To Lead Reading of Philip Roth's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA, March 19
March 15, 2023

Some of the country's finest actors including Tony Award-winner Tony Shalhoub and Cynthia Nixon, with Sam Waterston and more will deliver a March 19 dramatic reading of The Plot Against America, Philip Roth's timely and timeless masterwork.
Listen: Lisa Howard Opens Up About Her Broadway Career On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT PodcastListen: Lisa Howard Opens Up About Her Broadway Career On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast
March 15, 2023

With Women's History Month in full swing, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, 9 to 5) joins Why I'll Never Make It and host Patrick Oliver Jones to talk about her first show on Broadway, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and how it's compared to those that have come after. They also discuss how both of them met in the recent production of 42nd Street at Goodspeed Opera House, which has aspirations of coming to Broadway.
share