WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/4; Labor Day Edition

 Sep. 4, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/2/2018.

This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 250,180 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,089,528. The average ticket price was $128.27.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken the box office record for the third time for an 8- performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre for the week ending September 3, 2018. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,219,728. This is the third time in four weeks that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken the Nederlander Theatre box office record.

Also of note this week, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD grossed $2,145,500 for the week ending September 2nd. This week's gross reflects 200 tickets donated by the production to the Actors Fund of America for the performances of Part One and Part Two on Saturday, September 1st.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.04%. Versus last year, attendance was up 7.70%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.67% vs. last week and up 20.73% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $128.27 is down $-3.55 compared to last week and up $13.85 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,250,034
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,145,500
THE LION KING $2,110,602
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $1,930,020
FROZEN $1,866,498


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ($202,020), HEAD OVER HEELS ($256,378), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($306,497), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($381,106), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($432,461)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


KINKY BOOTS $125,791
CAROUSEL $100,770
COME FROM AWAY $82,986
WICKED $71,841
BEAUTIFUL $70,882


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
FROZEN ($-121,841), ALADDIN ($-71,917), THE LION KING ($-50,388), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-42,288), ANASTASIA ($-22,603)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $508.97
HAMILTON $302.16
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $198.38
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $165.34
MEAN GIRLS $158.63


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ($38.57), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.27), HEAD OVER HEELS ($67.41), CAROUSEL ($81.62), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($83.43)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HAMILTON 112.24%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 111.29%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 107.9%
MEAN GIRLS 106.85%
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 101.18%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (21.22%), HEAD OVER HEELS (29.02%), CAROUSEL (43.46%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (45.23%), SUMMER (48.56%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.6%
COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
MEAN GIRLS 101.0%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HEAD OVER HEELS (49.4%), KINKY BOOTS (64.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (65.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (67.7%), GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (68.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

CAROUSEL 997
KINKY BOOTS 848
SUMMER 664
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER 634
BEAUTIFUL 585


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ANASTASIA (-684), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-145), ALADDIN (-139), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-136), THE BAND'S VISIT (-96)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



