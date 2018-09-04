INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/4; Labor Day Edition

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/2/2018.



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 250,180 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,089,528. The average ticket price was $128.27.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken the box office record for the third time for an 8- performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre for the week ending September 3, 2018. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,219,728. This is the third time in four weeks that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken the Nederlander Theatre box office record.

Also of note this week, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD grossed $2,145,500 for the week ending September 2nd. This week's gross reflects 200 tickets donated by the production to the Actors Fund of America for the performances of Part One and Part Two on Saturday, September 1st.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.04%. Versus last year, attendance was up 7.70%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.67% vs. last week and up 20.73% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $128.27 is down $-3.55 compared to last week and up $13.85 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ($202,020), HEAD OVER HEELS ($256,378), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($306,497), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN ($381,106), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($432,461)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FROZEN ($-121,841), ALADDIN ($-71,917), THE LION KING ($-50,388), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-42,288), ANASTASIA ($-22,603)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER ($38.57), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.27), HEAD OVER HEELS ($67.41), CAROUSEL ($81.62), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($83.43)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (21.22%), HEAD OVER HEELS (29.02%), CAROUSEL (43.46%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (45.23%), SUMMER (48.56%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HEAD OVER HEELS (49.4%), KINKY BOOTS (64.9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (65.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (67.7%), GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (68.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ANASTASIA (-684), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-145), ALADDIN (-139), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-136), THE BAND'S VISIT (-96)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







