INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/31

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/29/2022.

Of note this week, ALADDIN cancelled 3 performances (5/25-5/27), MR. SATURDAY NIGHT cancelled both performances on Sat. 5/28. There was no performance on 5/29 (start of planned hiatus through 6/6) and BIRTHDAY CANDLES, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH closed 5/29.

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 254,692 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,093,845. The average ticket price was $129.94.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.11%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.59% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.94 is up $0.68 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,287,294 HAMILTON $2,322,989 THE LION KING $2,000,284 WICKED $1,780,207 PLAZA SUITE $1,644,056



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($226,307), PARADISE SQUARE ($261,256), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($270,637), HANGMEN ($287,451), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($289,682)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD $254,021 THE LION KING $228,927 WICKED $208,155 BEETLEJUICE $164,598 HADESTOWN $130,595



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT ($-422,442), ALADDIN ($-239,200), MACBETH ($-237,121), THE MUSIC MAN ($-200,561), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($-112,871)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $268.55 HAMILTON $222.66 PLAZA SUITE $212.74 MACBETH $161.12 HADESTOWN $158.78



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($51.49), PARADISE SQUARE ($54.43), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($70.06), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($70.55), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($74.17)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HADESTOWN 100.4% THE MUSIC MAN 100.3% THE LION KING 99.3% PLAZA SUITE 99.1% SIX 98.6%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HANGMEN (46.2%), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (51.8%), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF (52.2%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (57.8%), PARADISE SQUARE (61.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH 2858 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD 1159 BEETLEJUICE 1056 WICKED 908 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 850