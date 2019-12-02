INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/2

Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/1/2019.
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced BEETLEJUICE broke the Winter Garden Box Office Record for an 8 performance week with a gross of $1,589,838.90, the week ending December 1, 2019. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,506,236.20, for the week ending December 27, 2015.
TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week ending December 1, 2019. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,834,339.00, the highest for any eight-show week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Prior to TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, MOTOWN held the house record ($1,708,597.00) set in 2013.
This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 292,940 tickets sold and a total gross of $41,687,333. The average ticket price was $142.31.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 5.35%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.16%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 30.21% vs. last week and up 10.27% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $142.31 is up $27.16 compared to last week and up $16.04 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,379,716
|THE LION KING
|$2,451,315
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,354,190
|WICKED
|$2,200,777
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$2,018,899
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE GREAT SOCIETY ($330,992), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($390,329), SLAVE PLAY ($395,365), THE SOUND INSIDE ($395,880), THE ROSE TATTOO ($508,849)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$725,327
|BEETLEJUICE
|$624,279
|WICKED
|$615,362
|THE LION KING
|$604,496
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$564,427
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE INHERITANCE ($-138,401), THE SOUND INSIDE ($-76,952), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($-24,456), SLAVE PLAY ($6,655), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ($7,356)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$314.22
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$224.49
|HADESTOWN
|$218.21
|THE LION KING
|$192.12
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$177.74
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE GREAT SOCIETY ($63.02), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($76.16), THE SOUND INSIDE ($84.63), SLAVE PLAY ($85.84), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ($86.59)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HADESTOWN
|148.35%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|128.53%
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|127.65%
|WICKED
|123.65%
|BEETLEJUICE
|120.43%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE GREAT SOCIETY (27.86%), THE SOUND INSIDE (44.6%), THE INHERITANCE (44.9%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (44.92%), SLAVE PLAY (47.5%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.5%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|HADESTOWN
|101.3%
|BEETLEJUICE
|101.3%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
TOOTSIE (59.6%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (59.7%), THE INHERITANCE (60.8%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (61.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (67%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|2714
|BEETLEJUICE
|2349
|CHICAGO
|2156
|FROZEN
|936
|THE LIGHTNING THIEF
|915
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE INHERITANCE (-939), SLAVE PLAY (-538), TOOTSIE (-532), THE SOUND INSIDE (-384), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-276)
