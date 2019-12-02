INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/2

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/1/2019.

BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced BEETLEJUICE broke the Winter Garden Box Office Record for an 8 performance week with a gross of $1,589,838.90, the week ending December 1, 2019. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,506,236.20, for the week ending December 27, 2015.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week ending December 1, 2019. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,834,339.00, the highest for any eight-show week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Prior to TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, MOTOWN held the house record ($1,708,597.00) set in 2013.

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 292,940 tickets sold and a total gross of $41,687,333. The average ticket price was $142.31.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 5.35%. Versus last year, attendance was down -2.16%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 30.21% vs. last week and up 10.27% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $142.31 is up $27.16 compared to last week and up $16.04 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,379,716 THE LION KING $2,451,315 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,354,190 WICKED $2,200,777 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,018,899



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE GREAT SOCIETY ($330,992), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($390,329), SLAVE PLAY ($395,365), THE SOUND INSIDE ($395,880), THE ROSE TATTOO ($508,849)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON $725,327 BEETLEJUICE $624,279 WICKED $615,362 THE LION KING $604,496 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $564,427



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE INHERITANCE ($-138,401), THE SOUND INSIDE ($-76,952), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($-24,456), SLAVE PLAY ($6,655), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ($7,356)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $314.22 MOULIN ROUGE! $224.49 HADESTOWN $218.21 THE LION KING $192.12 AMERICAN UTOPIA $177.74



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE GREAT SOCIETY ($63.02), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($76.16), THE SOUND INSIDE ($84.63), SLAVE PLAY ($85.84), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ($86.59)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 148.35% MOULIN ROUGE! 128.53% AMERICAN UTOPIA 127.65% WICKED 123.65% BEETLEJUICE 120.43%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE GREAT SOCIETY (27.86%), THE SOUND INSIDE (44.6%), THE INHERITANCE (44.9%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (44.92%), SLAVE PLAY (47.5%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.8% HAMILTON 101.5% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.3% BEETLEJUICE 101.3%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

TOOTSIE (59.6%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (59.7%), THE INHERITANCE (60.8%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (61.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (67%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 2714 BEETLEJUICE 2349 CHICAGO 2156 FROZEN 936 THE LIGHTNING THIEF 915



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE INHERITANCE (-939), SLAVE PLAY (-538), TOOTSIE (-532), THE SOUND INSIDE (-384), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-276)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







