IHeartDance Announces Special Ann Reinking Tribute, Three World Premieres And More

iHeartDance NYC, a new initiative to celebrate and support the dance artists of New York City through performance opportunities and financial relief, announces 4 additional performances May 10th and 24th on the rooftop of the Empire Hotel following 4 sold-out performances last month.

The series, which will offer audiences 4 intimate performances, will honor TONY award winning, Broadway legend, Ann Reinking and feature New York's biggest dance stars from American Ballet Theatre, Dance Theater of Harlem, New York City Ballet, Broadway and more.

Following four sold-out and star-studded inaugural performances last month, iHeartDance NYC founders Melissa Gerstein and Kimberly Giannelli have expanded their vision to kickstart live performances in New York with an all-new cast of dancers, world premiere works by Emmy Award winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse, Artistic Director of Elisa Monte Dance, Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and Choreographer in Residence, David Fernandez and present celebrated repertory from Bob Fosse and Jerome Robbins.

Additionally, the evening will honor the late Ann Reinking under the sanction of The Verdon Fosse Legacy and support of choreographer James Kinney. The performances will continue to represent a wider landscape of the diverse dance community and welcome notable artists like New York City Ballet principal Gonzalo Garcia, American Ballet Theatre soloist Luciana Paris, Dance Theater of Harlem's Ingrid Silva, Broadway's Ryan Steele and Skye Mattox, and more to be announced.

Overlooking the iconic landscape of Lincoln Center, the continued outdoor series will welcome an intimate audience to bring live dance back to the City in a safe and comfortable environment, while offering an opportunity to experience world class artists in a unique setting.

"After four sold-out performances, and a waitlist of artists, choreographers and audiences, there is clearly a need to bring live dance back to New York City," explains Gerstein. "To be able to gather in the open air and be transported by art again after a year at home and behind our screens feels like magic, and to be able to be a part of bringing it back to our city is the biggest privilege we could have ever imagined," adds Giannelli. "We are so honored and humbled to have the support of The Verdon Fosse Legacy as we celebrate the life and work of TONY award winning, Broadway legend, Ann Reinking, and excited to welcome an all-new roster of artists to our stage."

Tickets to iHeartDance NYC performances are $100 and $250 and are available at https://www.iheartdancenyc.com/tickets. A $50 livestream will also be available for purchase.