I AM/YO SOY: A MUSEUM OF MEMORIAS Will Be Performed By Jugando N Play

Jugando N Play presents I am/Yo Soy: A Museum of Memorias: an interactive bilingual play that explores immigration/cultural stories. Audiences are invited to enter the Museum of Memorias, an art gallery exhibit containing memories/histories of Alexandra's family.

The performances are on Saturday November 16, 2024 at 12 pm and 2 pm at the Cornerstone Center (178 Bennett Avenue New York, NY 10040. Off the 1 train 190 and A train 190 stop, Bx7 and M100).

FREE. This family-friendly show is recommended for ages 7 and up.

Reserve your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-amyo-soy-a-museum-of-memorias-tickets-1054526129039?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-source=cp&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing

The play was written and directed by Sindy Isabel Castro. Featured actors: J.F. Seary, Chelsea Valdes, and José Pérez. Stage managed by Krystal T. Brenes. The creative team includes José Noel and Henry William Keyser. Art work by Hana Sakamoto.

Jugando N Play is a multilingual theatre for young audiences company based in New York, NY. We are arts educators and theatre makers who aspire to create multilingual and multicultural theatre experiences for young people that celebrate the diverse cultural and lingual communities of New York City and the United States. Our work ranges from performing original plays to customizing arts integrated multilingual residencies.

This project is made possible in parts with funds from Creative Engagement and UMEZ Arts Engagement a regrant program supported by the funding agencies The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) in partnership with the City Council and Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation (UMEZ) and administered by LMCC.

The development of I am/Yo Soy: A Museum of Memorias was supported in part by the Childrens Theatre Foundation of America.