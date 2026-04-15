Hunter College MFA Program to Present Industry Reading Of THE OIL PRESS By Drew Praskovich

The Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA Playwriting Program at Hunter College will present an industry reading of THE OIL PRESS by Drew Praskovich, directed by Josiah Davis on Friday, April 17th at 3PM featuring Obie award-winner, David Greenspan.

THE OIL PRESS is an adaptation of the Gospel of Mark that transforms the Garden of Gethsemane into an ancient nude beach and cruising grounds where a charismatic figure and his 12 followers spend their days among the olive trees. Mark, a young writer, seeks to document this divine leader and his queer utopia as political turmoil grows. THE OIL PRESS explores imagined queer histories and lineages while conversing with gay Catholic filmmakers such as Pier Paolo Pasolini and Derek Jarman as well as ambient/devotional musicians like Alice Coltrane and Brian Eno.

The reading will feature a cast of 15 actors including six-time Obie award winner and recent Lucille Lortel nominee David Greenspan (Prince Faggot), James Tigger! Ferguson (This is Real), Leland Fowler (Plays for the Plague Year), Felix Teich (Lobster), Maleek Rae, Brendan Hickey, David Nando Rogers, Flip Zang, Jon Kunitsky, Lily Lopez, and more.

The Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is a highly-selective and rigorous two-year program located in the heart of New York City. Hunter MFA students study with award-winning dramatists including David Adjmi, Eboni Booth, Lisa D'Amour, Haruna Lee, and Anne Washburn in a program that offers intensive, hands-on writing workshops and fosters a collaborative, close-knit artistic community. With only five students in each cohort, the program ensures each playwright receives dedicated, personal attention. As part of the CUNY system, the Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is noted for providing an exceptional and affordable education. Learn more here: https://theatre.hunter.cuny.edu/mfa

The reading is open to industry guests and the public.

RSVP: https://forms.gle/4qzfjxY3faVuKfbm7