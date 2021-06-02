Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Lynne Shankel and More Set for New York Theatre Barn's June 2021 Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host free live streams of its New Works Series on select Wednesday evenings at 7PM ET. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, each installment of the live 1-hour series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

June 9, 2021 @ 7PM ET

Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls

Words by Sara Cooper (The Memory Show)

Music by Lynne Shankel (Bare, Allegiance, Breathe)

Featuring performances by Katelyn Baughman, Piper Bruce, Colette Caspari, Audrey Hare, Autumn Key, Jessi Kirtley, Eden Mau, Claire Marie Miller, Alexa Lopez, Andie Peterson, Lauren Senden, Bella Serano and Leila Shaye

Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls is an all-woman+ through-composed musical theatre piece about the capitalist exploitation of workers' bodies and rights in the face of a national public health crisis. Featuring an original 1920s-2020s mashup score, the show is based on the true story of the women who worked in the factories and were knowingly poisoned by the United States Radium Corporation, and who fought back, changing United States labor laws forever.

Bastard Jones

Book by Marc Acito (Chasing Rainbows, Allegiance)

Music by Amy Engelhardt (The Bobs)

Lyrics by Marc Acito and Amy Engelhardt

Featuring performances by Brian Davis, Amy Engelhardt, Don Howes, Josh Raff, Evan Ruggiero and Elena Wang (Allegiance)

Bastard Jones is a sexy, smart, rollicking new musical comedy that combines a bouncy pop score with period farce. When charming, low-born Tom makes the mistake of wooing Sophia Shepherd, daughter of the pompous Reverend Shepherd, a chain of secrets, schemings and multiple bed-hoppings are set in motion. Based on Henry Fielding's 1749 Brit lit satire Tom Jones, this musical reimagines the young, irrepressible foundling Tom Jones as an electric guitar in a harpsichord world.

June 23, 2021 @ 7PM ET

Other World

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen ([title of show]) and Ann McNamee (Love Bytes, Moonalice)

Book by Hunter Bell ([title of show])

Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Choreographed by Karla Garcia (Hamilton, Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance")

Featuring performances by Charnette Batey (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon), Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and Michael Maliakel (The Phantom of the Opera)

Other World is an original musical that tells the story of avid online gamer Sri and non-gamer Lorraine who are magically and unexpectedly transported into Sri's favorite video game, Other World. The duo must learn how to work together and, with the aid of fellow gamers and their avatars, survive the game and find a way home. With its themes of love, loss, creativity, imagination, forgiveness, and empathy, this adventurous new show embraces family and the connections we make on- and off-line in this modern cyber age. Other World proudly features an inclusive cast and characters mirroring the gaming community and culture and giving voice to exciting talents.

Goodbye New York

Music by Andrew Beall

Lyrics by Evan McCormack

Book by David Don Miller

Featuring performances by Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked) and Brad Standley (In Transit, Waitress)

When Olivia Long sets out to indulge her final day in New York City, the last thing she expects is to run into Will Edmonds--the one that got away. To her shock, he thinks she's the one who got away, and he's been waiting ten years to tell her. So she shares her day with him, showing him the New York she loves, and all that he's been missing. But she's harboring a secret, one that will take her away from him forever. A second chance at love doesn't always come along, but if it does...do we take it? Even if it only lasts one day? Is it worth it to pull someone closer...only to say goodbye?

Now in its 14th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series is produced and hosted by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. The New Works Series supports NYTB's mission of incubating original culture shifting musicals in real time and in front of live audiences, and is funded in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund - a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For the past year, the company has presented 44 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), showcased 90 new musicals, and lifted up the work of 168 writers and over 500 artists. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.