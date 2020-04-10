Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Hugh Jackman Sends Pizza to the NYPD
Hugh Jackman sent pizza to the NYPD 10th Precinct, as a thank you for all they are doing during the current health crisis.
The precinct's official Twitter account shouted Jackman out and thanked him for the delicious gift.
"A big Thank You to Hugh Jackman for delivering pizza to the 10 Precinct! We appreciate the support!" they write, alongside two photos.
One of the photos shows a handwritten note from Jackman and his family.
"Thank you to the heroes of the 010 Chelsea NYPD from the Jackmans," the note reads.
Check out the tweet below!
A big Thank You to Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman for delivering pizza ? to the 10 Precinct! We appreciate the support!#Wolverine #TheXmen #Logan pic.twitter.com/ukXOEktI3D- NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) April 9, 2020
