Hudson Valley Dance Festival to Return With World Premiere and Multigenre Performances

This Saturday, experience the return of the nearly sold out Hudson Valley Dance Festival, where world-class performance meets the beauty and artistic spirit of the Hudson Valley. Acclaimed companies and choreographers unite on the banks of the Hudson River, with performances at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival, which has performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, is produced by and benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Limited tickets remain at dradance.org/hvdance.

Each breathtaking performance and bold new work makes a difference for those in need. Each ticket sale directly serves 494 organizations nationwide, including 19 local to the Hudson Valley, helping individuals and families across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., access vital medication, nutritious meals and emergency assistance.

This year's performance lineup features:

The Chase Brock Experience presenting a power-packed performance brimming with energy and dynamism, from the mind of Chase Brock, director of Modern Accord Depot in Accord, NY

Luigi Crispino, a member of American Ballet Theatre, performing Turning to the Light, a mesmerizing balletic work exemplifying grace, agility and precision, choreographed by celebrated American Ballet Theatre soloist ZJ Fang

GALLIM presenting an exhilarating excerpt of company founder Andrea Miller's Year, an imaginative group performance that examines transformation through a contemporary lens

Gibney Company presenting Johan Inger's Rain Dogs, a kinetic contemporary piece that meshes spirited storytelling with methodic technique

Lloyd Knight, a soloist of Martha Graham Dance Company, presenting Jamar Roberts' To The Brink and Back, a moving exploration of Roberts' compelling choreographical forte and spellbinding command of movement

LaHa Dance Group presenting Mirage, an entrancing duet choreographed by founder Laura Halzack, examining the emotional tethers and boundless intimacy of human connection

Leggybones Physical Theater returning with the mesmerizing This for Now, a fusion of contemporary dance and playful physicality that founders Casey Bronwyn Howes and Jacob Michael Warren premiered at this summer's Fire Island Dance Festival

Visionary filmmaker, choreographer and dancer Pontus Lidberg presenting a preview of his latest work, inspired by the romance of Brokeback Mountain. The work will be created during a residency at Modern Accord Depot in the Hudson Valley

Choreographer Arturo Lyons, this year's Tony Award winner for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, presenting The Vogue Orchestra, a powerhouse work infused with his signature style and vogue ballroom flair

For New York City locals, elevate your experience with our day trip package, including roundtrip transportation from Manhattan, a scenic luncheon of local fare at the historic Beattie-Powers Place, a Prime ticket for the 2 pm performance and a post-show cocktail reception. The Signature Hudson Valley Experience is also available, which includes the luncheon, reception and performance without transportation. The day trip is available for $350; the Signature Hudson Valley Experience is $250.

Among the 494 organizations supported by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS nationwide, the 19 local to the Hudson Valley region include: Albany Damien Center in Albany; Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind in Hudson; Broadway Education Alliance in Rhinebeck; Catskill Food Pantry in Catskill; Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Hudson; Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA in Hudson; The Community Hospice in Albany; Do Not Fear to Hope in Garrison; Dutchess Outreach in Poughkeepsie; Greenport Rescue Squad in Hudson; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Open Door Family Medical Center in Ossining; People's Place in Kingston; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers; and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

What first began as a single performance in 2013 has now blossomed into a beloved annual tradition and celebration of the performing arts for Hudson Valley residents and visitors. Through its 12 iterations so far, Hudson Valley Dance Festival has raised more than $1.75 million.

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