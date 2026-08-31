Hudson Valley Dance Festival to Feature Arturo Lyons, GALLIM and More

An array of performances by internationally renowned artists, companies and choreographers – including a 2026 Tony Award winner will take to the stage at this year's Hudson Valley Dance Festival. This day of dance returns to the scenic banks of the Hudson River on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY.

The annual festival, which holds performances at 2 pm and 5 pm, is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Get tickets at dradance.org/hvdance.

This year's Hudson Valley Dance Festival lineup includes:

· GALLIM presenting an exhilarating excerpt of company founder Andrea Miller's Year, an imaginative group performance that examines transformation through a contemporary lens

· Leggybones Physical Theater returning with the mesmerizing This for Now, a fusion of contemporary dance and playful physicality that founders Casey Bronwyn Howes and Jacob Michael Warren premiered at this summer's Fire Island Dance Festival

· Visionary filmmaker, choreographer and dancer Pontus Lidberg presenting a commanding preview of his latest work, inspired by the romance of Brokeback Mountain. The work will be created during a residency at Modern Accord Depot in the Hudson Valley

· Choreographer Arturo Lyons, this year's Tony Award winner for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, presenting Vogue Opera, a powerhouse work infused with his signature style and vogue ballroom flair.

Additional performers and choreographers will be announced next month.

Tickets, available at dradance.org/hvdance, start at $50. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and a dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits.

For New York City locals, elevate your experience with our day trip package, including roundtrip transportation from Manhattan, a scenic luncheon of local fare and breathtaking views at the historic Beattie-Powers Place, a Prime ticket for the 2 pm performance and a post-show cocktail reception. The Signature Hudson Valley Experience is also available, which includes the luncheon, reception and performance without transportation. The day trip is available for $350; the Signature Hudson Valley Experience is $250.

Each ticket sold helps individuals and families across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., access vital medication, nutritious meals and emergency assistance. Among the 494 organizations supported by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS nationwide, 19 are local to the Hudson Valley region, including: Albany Damien Center in Albany; Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind in Hudson; Broadway Education Alliance in Rhinebeck; Catskill Food Pantry in Catskill; Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Hudson; Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA in Hudson; The Community Hospice in Albany; Do Not Fear to Hope in Garrison; Dutchess Outreach in Poughkeepsie; Greenport Rescue Squad in Hudson; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Open Door Family Medical Center in Ossining; People's Place in Kingston; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers; and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

What first began as a single performance in 2013 has now blossomed into a beloved annual tradition and celebration of the performing arts for Hudson Valley residents and visitors. Through its 12 iterations so far, Hudson Valley Dance Festival has raised more than $1.75 million.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance and at youtube.com/DRAdance.

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