Hudson River Park Trust Breaks Ground on Phase 2 of Chelsea Waterside Park

The Hudson River Park Trust announced today it had broken ground on the much-anticipated comfort station in Chelsea Waterside Park, kicking off the second phase of reimagining this heavily used section of Hudson River Park. Designed by Abel Bainnson Butz Landscape Architects and CDR Design Studio Architects, Phase 2's construction will include a permanent picnic area, a new public restroom facility, an expanded and refreshed synthetic turf field for sports, a small concession stand, and an expanded dog run with separate areas for small and large dogs as well as dog fountains. Overall, the new design will add more plants and green spaces, while reducing the amount of paved areas. Construction is expected to be complete in Winter 2022.

The improvements were designed with environmental sustainability in mind. Highlights include the installation of solar power panels on the roof of the comfort station, efficient water fixtures, low energy LED sports field lighting, stormwater retention and all native plantings. In addition, the design incorporates materials salvaged from the original park - the granite once used for seating, for example, will be repurposed to form the exterior finish of the new public restroom.

The total cost for Phase 2 of the Chelsea Waterside Park improvements is approximately $13 million. New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson provided $5.2 million for the project, in addition to the $900,000 previously committed for Phase 1 improvements. Manhattan Borough President allocated $225,000 toward the project, following the $119,000 for Phase 1. Additionally, Assembly Member Gottfried, Senator Hoylman and Hudson River Park Friends provided the funding for the previously completed Phase 1 which features the Pipefish Playground. The balance of the funding is from the Trust's previous sale of some air rights.

"Today's groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of Chelsea Waterside Park is all about thankfulness," said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. "We are so grateful to City Council Speaker Corey Johnson for the funding needed to deliver public restrooms that our Chelsea community has advocated for more than two decades. We also appreciate the financial support we have received from Borough President Gale Brewer, Senator Brad Hoylman, Assembly Member Dick Gottfried and Hudson River Park Friends, whose collective contributions are making it possible for the Trust to create a greener, even more valuable place for two- and four-legged friends and neighbors to play."

"Greenspace is undeniably critical to the vitality and social fabric of New York City. By keeping us healthy, connected, and balanced, our parks make us better. That is why I am so delighted to break ground in Chelsea Waterside Park today," said Vicki Been, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development and Chair of the Hudson River Park Trust. "As we look to Phase 2 of Chelsea Waterside Park, we celebrate the efforts of community members and advocates who came together to make our city more accessible, beautiful, and relaxing for New Yorkers and their families."

"The expansion of Chelsea Waterside Park is an exciting milestone to celebrate. This next phase of work will create a more sustainable park and provide a long-sought-after comfort station by the community," said New York City Council Member and Speaker, Corey Johnson. "I am so grateful to have been able to support this project as both Council Member and Speaker, and look forward to enjoying the many new amenities this park will offer in the near future!"

"Congratulations to the Hudson River Park Trust for continuing to advance projects that make our open space more welcoming and convenient for the West Side community," said Congressman Jerrold Nadler. "The Chelsea Waterside Park is a special and heavily-relied upon part of the neighborhood, and I'm thrilled to see these improvements."

"It's wonderful to see Chelsea Waterside Park break ground on the second stage of improvements," said New York State Senator Brad Hoylman. "The last two years have reminded us how valuable public space and parks are to New Yorkers, and I'm glad that Chelsea residents will soon have more places to relax, bring our kids to play, and yes, use the restroom while we're there."

"I am excited to be able to provide support for Chelsea Waterside Park and to break ground on this much-needed and awaited amenity," said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. "Improving open space and recreational facilities at Waterside Park is an investment in the community that will provide immense satisfaction, health, and well-being for years to come."

"The second phase of Chelsea Waterside Park will bring more of the high quality green space and amenities that our community has always loved Hudson River Park for," said Assembly Member Richard Gottfried. "The past two years have shown how indispensable public outdoor spaces are. I am excited to see these new park upgrades coming to Chelsea, from new restrooms, to an expanded dog park and a fresh ball field."

"As the park right outside my front door, I am thrilled about the renovations of Chelsea Waterside Park," said Lowell Kern, Chair of Manhattan Community Board 4 and Member of Hudson River Park Trust Board of Directors. "My Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Cooper, and all of his furry friends in the neighborhood can't wait for the newly expanded dog run to open. The community has been asking for the comfort station since the park was first developed. MCB4 is grateful to all who made this possible."

"Chelsea Waterside Park sprang to life over 20 years go, when Robert Trentlyon, Doris Corrigan and other founders imagined a neighborhood park on what was then a scruffy piece of land between the West Side Highway and Eleventh Avenue. Believing that the neighborhood needed recreational green space, they fought for the park, even before the development of Hudson River Park," said Zazel Loven, Chair of the Chelsea Waterside Park Association. "Now, the Park will step into the 21st-century with a sustainable redesign that creates a more natural, welcoming landscape - and most exciting of all, a restroom facility that has been Bob's dream since the beginning. Thank you Hudson River Park Trust and Community Board 4 for making Chelsea Waterside Park a key part of Chelsea's waterfront."

"The new additions to Chelsea Waterside Park are so exciting. They're the perfect follow-up to the reimagined playground that Friends helped fund several years ago, and which has become immensely popular," said Connie Fishman, Executive Director of Hudson River Park Friends. "The community of Hudson River Park users and dog lovers will be thrilled with the changes."

An important community asset within Hudson River Park, CWP was originally constructed by the NYS Department of Transportation as part of the Route 9A reconstruction project in 2000. In 2018, The Trust upgraded and renovated the park's playground with the addition of a custom designed, multi-colored 64-foot wooden slide in the shape of a Pipefish, one of many fish species that lives within Park waters.

Constructing the new and improved amenities will require closures of various park areas at times, including the dog run and ballfield. All closures are being planned to minimize the disruption to park users and keep as much of the park open as possible. The playground and basketball court will generally remain open throughout.