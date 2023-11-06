Howard Greenberg Gallery To Represent Wim Wenders' Photography

Howard Greenberg Gallery is proud to announce its representation of the celebrated filmmaker and photographer Wim Wenders.



At Paris Photo at the Grand Palais Éphémère from November 9-12, 2023, Howard Greenberg Gallery will include a selection of unique vintage Cibachrome prints by Wenders, some of which have never been published nor exhibited. The works on view were made in preparation for shooting Wenders' landmark film Paris, Texas in 1983 when he traveled the American West equipped with a 6 x 7 medium format camera searching out subjects and locations that would bring the desolate landscape to life. For several months Wenders drove the empty highways of Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California, transfixed by the vastness of a country saturated with light and color and energized by the American cowboy mystique. The resulting photographic series, Written in the West, was exhibited in 1986 at the Centre Pompidou, then published as a book in 2001. Written in the West was the initial series and starting point for Wenders' 20-year photography project Pictures from the Surface of the Earth, a nomadic journey across the globe, including Germany, Australia, Cuba, Israel, and Japan, where he sought to capture the essence of a moment, place, or space.



Howard Greenberg Gallery will present a solo exhibition of Wim Wenders photographs in collaboration with Wenders Images in September 2024.



ABOUT WIM WENDERS

Wim Wenders (born 1945) is considered a pioneer of 1970s New German Cinema and one of the most important representatives of contemporary cinema internationally. In addition to multi-award-winning feature films, such as Paris, Texas (1984) and Wings of Desire (1987), he has also created several innovative documentaries such as PINA (2011), Buena Vista Social Club (1999), The Salt of the Earth (2014), and Pope Francis - A Man of his Word (2018). Wenders is a director, producer, photographer, and author. His photographic work has been exhibited in museums around the world, his output includes numerous photo books, film books and collections of essays. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, in collaboration with the Berlin International Film Festival, held a major career retrospective in 2015 of 20 feature films and numerous shorts, displaying the breadth of Wenders' career, from his 16mm experimental works of the late 1960s to his most recent nonfiction work.



Between 2019 and 2022, Wim Wenders also produced three art installations: EMOTION, a monumental seven-stream projection based on Wendersmost iconic films, created with and for the Grand Palais in Paris; Two Or Three Things I Know About Edward Hopper, a 3D film installation created for the Edward Hopper exhibition at the Foundation Beyeler in 2020. And Présence, a 3D installation on the work of French artist Claudine Drai which premiered at the Venice Biennale in 2022.



ABOUT HOWARD GREENBERG GALLERY

Since its inception in New York more than 40 years ago, Howard Greenberg Gallery has built a vast and ever-changing collection of some of the most important photographs in the medium. The Gallery's collection acts as a living history of photography, offering genres and styles from Pictorialism to Modernism, in addition to contemporary photography and images conceived for industry, advertising, and fashion. The Gallery is located at two 57th Street locations: an exhibition space on the 8th floor of the Fuller Building at 41 East 57th Street; and an entire floor at 32 East 57th Street, directly across from the Fuller Building, to house, manage and present its vast archive of over 40,000 prints.



