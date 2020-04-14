Howard Bloom to Host PONDERING THE IMPONDERABLE

On April 15th, 2020, the Bloomathon will air from 6 PM ET to 10 PM ET on Facebook, YouTube, and randomplace.com to coincide with the publication of Einstein, Michael Jackson & Me, Howard Bloom's latest book, published by Rowman & Littlefield.

Filmmaker Geller spent three years meeting with Bloom every Sunday at the Bloom Brownstone in Park Slope, Brooklyn, walking with Bloom in Prospect Park, and shooting 300 hours of film. Geller says that the four-hour Bloomathon will be "a Virtual Interactive Random Unscripted Meeting of the Minds that will Mix and Match excerpts from those 300 hours of conversation, ranging from the moments that turned Bloom into a ten-year-old theoretical-physics-and-microbiology-obsessed puzzler to a 76-year-old hunting down new scientific mysteries, defying gravity and doing the impossible."

MacArthur Genius Award Winner Richard Foreman will be joining the Bloomathon.



Since he was twelve years old, Bloom has been on a scientific hunt for soul. In 1968, he embarked on his Voyage of the Beagle, a scientific expedition into a field he knew nothing about, popular culture. Bloom was looking for what he called "the dark underbelly where new myths and movements are made." Bloom became one of the most famous publicists in the music industry, working with Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, Bette Midler, Billy Joel, Billy Idol, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, David Byrne, Chakha Khan, Joan Jett, Queen, Kiss, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Farm Aid, the NAACP, Amnesty International, and the United Negro College Fund.

Since he left the music business in 1988, Bloom has gone back to his science and has worked with colleagues from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and Buzz Aldrin and Edgar Mitchell, astronauts who walked on the moon. Bloom's work has been published in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Wired, Psychology Today's blog site, The Scientific American's blog site, and in scholarly publications like New Ideas in Psychology, Across Species Comparisons and Psychopathology, PhysicaPlus, ArXiv.org, and in NASA's book Cosmos and Culture.

The tale of Bloom's rock and roll adventures is in Einstein, Michael Jackson & Me.





