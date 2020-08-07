Howard Ashman Documentary is Now Available on Disney+!

The film follows the life story of the Disney Legend and Academy Award-winning lyricist.

The original documentary film "Howard" premieres exclusively on Disney+ today, August 7, 2020. The film, which first premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, follows the captivating LIFE STORY of Disney Legend and Academy Award-winning Lyricist Howard Ashman.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Don Hahn ("Beauty and the Beast"), "Howard" is THE UNTOLD STORY of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid" and creator of musicals including "Little Shop of Horrors." Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard's friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend's life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music. Spanning his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death from AIDS, "Howard" goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.

"You may not know his name, but you sure know Howard Ashman's music," said Director, Writer and Producer Don Hahn. "He's one of the greatest storytellers of the twentieth century who helped to revitalize the American musical and re-energize Disney Animation. He left us a songbook that still lives on in us today, yet his personal story has never been fully told until now."

The film features interviews with Ashman's longtime musical collaborator Alan Menken, who also scored the film, Bill Lauch (Ashman's Partner), Jodi Benson ("The Little Mermaid"), Paige O'Hara ("Beauty and the Beast"), Sarah Gillespie (Ashman's Sister), and more.

Produced by Don Hahn and Lori Korngiebel at Stone Circle Pictures, "Howard" premieres Friday, August 7, streaming only on Disney+.

