Horror Comedy LET'S SUMMON A DEMON AT DEBBIE'S Published By 1319 Press

After a sold out run at the 2024 Twin Cities Horror Festival, the script for the camp horror comedy Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's written by Brandon Monokian has been published by 1319 Press. Featuring over 50 haunted dolls and a goat, Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's is a high school reunion like no other. The play follows three friends, Debbie, Cara and Lucy as they try to make sense of strange occurrences throughout their lives and figure out if an all consuming calling to return to Debbie's house has to do with that demon they tried to summon senior year.

Directed by Rebecca Gilman, the Twin Cities Horror Festival production of Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's starred Reagan Kay James, Julia Weiss and Ashley Rose Wellman, was assistant directed and produced by Amber Frederick and produced by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin. In addition to the Twin Cities Horror Festival production, Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's received developmental readings throughout 2024 at The Tank, The Barrow Group and Plays & Players.

Founded in 2024 by Sarah Groustra, 1319 Press is a new publishing organization that seeks to demystify theater publication and give playwrights a way to share their work with the world beyond just a PDF. Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's is 1319 Press's sixth play, having previously published work by 1319 Press founder Groustra as well as playwrights Allyson Dwyer, Connor McKenna, Lillian Mottern and Sydney Kurland, with more plays set to be released throughout 2025. For more information on 1319 Press and to purchase Let's Summon a Demon at Debbie's please visit www.1319press.com