Hollywood Pantages Ushers Reach Tentative Deal With Nederlander-Owned Venue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ushers at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with The Nederlander Organization-owned venue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, theatre management and union IATSE Local B-192 have agreed to a provisional pact.

The deal, negotiated over seven months, includes a 25 percent increase in wages over the course of a three-year contract. The incremental increase will ultimately result in a new minimum wage of $21.50 an hour.

The pact also includes bereavement pay and leave, half pay for holidays shifts, and additional income for ushers working seven consecutive days in a row or three shifts in a day.

The pact further outlines mandatory 24 hours’ notice of a canceled shift, a formalized grievance process, and an annual clothing stipend to cover uniform expenses.

The agreement comes after seven months of negotiations, with the ratification vote planned for next week. The pact will improve working conditions for over 70 ushers.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre and Broadway in Hollywood president Jeff Loeb said in a statement, “We are pleased to report that we have reached a tentative agreement with Local B-192 on a new collective bargaining agreement that will cover the Front of House Ushers at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.”

According to leaflets distributed by the ushers during a December performance of MJ The Musical wages for ushers at the theatre prior to the agreement classified them as, "‘Extremely Low Income’ as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.”

IATSE Local B-192 president Nicole Miller said that most of the ushers were paid according to Los Angeles minimum wage, amounting to $16.78 an hour.

Read the full story at The Hollywood Reporter

About The Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The Hollywood Pantages is part of The Nederlander Organization, which owns or operates venues on Broadway and in Chicago, San Diego, San Jose, Tucson, Durham, Oklahoma City, N. Charleston, Greensboro, Washington D.C., and London. The Hollywood Pantages is the foremost theatre of first-class touring productions in Los Angeles. Presentations include Hamilton, Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.