Hollywood Bowl 2019 Summer Series Features INTO THE WOODS and More

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announces its 98th summer season at the Hollywood Bowl. The Hollywood Bowl summer season features a world-class artists ranging from classical and pops to jazz, rock, and world music including the world premiere of two new LA Phil-commissioned works plus a fully-staged Broadway musical.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods is this summer's choice for musical theatre. Additional details on the creative team and all-star cast will be announced on a later date.

The Hollywood Bowl becomes an enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes as the setting for our annual fully staged musical - the darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Into the Woods. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch's curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other famous storybook characters all in search of their own wishes...but "happily ever after" turns into a tale of "be careful what you wish for" when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone."

Additional highlights include:

LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel conducts: Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet Suite, danced by LA Dance Project, with choreography by Benjamin Millepied; Dvo?ák's Cello Concerto with young Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández making his Bowl debut; Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with Khatia Buniatishvili; Mahler's Symphony No. 2 with Miah Persson, Anna Larsson, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale; and Natalia Lafourcade reuniting with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Dudamel also conducts Yuja Wang performing LA Phil Centennial commission Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? from the LA Phil's Creative Chair John Adams.

The Bowl's signature Opening Night with fireworks features John Legend and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by its Principal Conductor, Thomas Wilkins.

Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. features Hugh Jackman performing hit songs from his career in Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Death Cab for Cutie returns to the Bowl after sold out shows in 2009 and 2015, with Car Seat Headrest opening.

Films with live orchestra include Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixTM, and An American in Paris. The annual Sing-A-Long Sound of Music, complete with pre-show costume contest, returns to the Bowl.

The Budapest Festival Orchestra, led by Iván Fischer, visits the Bowl for three performances: Beethoven, Bruch, and Brahms with Nicola Benedetti performing Bruch's Violin Concerto; as well as Dvo?ák & Haydn and Mozart Masterworks, both with Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique making her Bowl debut.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's annual Fireworks Spectaculars include the July 4th celebration, with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, and the Tchaikovsky Spectacular, conducted by Bramwell Tovey. The Fireworks Finale features Earth, Wind & Fire, with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

The Bowl welcomes back superstars Tony Bennett, Cyndi Lauper, Kristin Chenoweth, The Gipsy Kings, Barry Manilow, and Gladys Knight.

Hollywood Bowl debuts include Leon Bridges, Rhye, Las Cafeteras, Kabaka Pyramid, Natalia Lafourcade, Toro y Moi, Ian Isiah, Gary Clark Jr, Michael Kiwanuka, Phoelix, Noname, and Neneh Cherry.

Chrissie Hynde makes her Hollywood Bowl debut, joined by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins, to perform classic Pretenders hits as well as - for the first time ever - covers from her new album, Valve Bone Woe.

John Williams is the special guest of and will introduce the annual Maestro of the Movies which features David Newman conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonicperforming Williams' iconic scores, some accompanied by film clips.

Pink Martini perform three nights with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Thomas Wilkins, supported by Violent Femmes, La Santa Cecilia, and Booker T's Stax Revue on respective nights.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic performs with stars Katia and Marielle Labèque, Ray Chen, Sir Thomas Allen (making his Bowl debut), James Ehnes, Anita Hartig (making her Bowl debut), Jennifer Johnson Cano, Toby Spence, Michael Sumuel (making his Bowl debut), LA Phil's Principal Concertmaster Martin Chalifour, Inon Barnatan, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Conductors Juanjo Mena, Ben Gernon, James Gaffigan, Xian Zhang, Ludovic Morlot, and Nicholas McGegan return to the Bowl. Korean conductor Eun-Sun Kim makes her Bowl debut. (Classical Tuesdays series 1, Classical Tuesdays series 2, Classical Thursdays series 1, and Classical Thursdays series 2)

Jazz at the Bowl features LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock with R+R=Now and special guests Noname and Phoelix; Tony Bennett; Michael McDonald;Chaka Khan; Buddy Guy; Jimmie Vaughan; Charlie Musselwhite; a tribute to Brazil featuring the Ivan Lins Quartet with Big Band conducted by John Beasley and special guests Dianne Reeves and New York Voices, and Lee Ritenour with special guests Dave Grusin, Luciana Souza, and Paulinho de Costa; The Roots; Christian McBride Big Band; Ben Harper; Neneh Cherry; Black Movie Soundtrack III; and more to be announced. (Jazz at the Bowl series 1 and Jazz at the Bowl series 2)

Bramwell Tovey conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic in two family-friendly programs: Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf with Blind Summit Theatre, and Britten's The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra.

Dance performances include a Spanish Music & Dance program featuring Falla's El amor brujo danced by Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater, and LA Dance Project dancing to a suite from Romeo and Juliet as part of Dudamel Conducts Dvo?ák and Prokofiev.

America in Space celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with film clips alongside live music performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by David Newman.

Playboy Jazz Festival returns to kick off the Bowl season with an all-star lineup, includingKool & the Gang, Boz Scaggs, Angélique Kidjo, Béla Fleck and The Flecktones, Sheila E., Benny Golson's 90th Birthday Quartet, Maceo Parker Big Band, Sona Jobarteh, Donny McCaslin Blow, Harold López-Nussa and more.

KCRW's World Festival celebrates 20 years at the Hollywood Bowl with Chromeo; Toro y Moi; Noname; Ian Isiah; Reggae Night with Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Third World, and Kabaka Pyramid; Natalia Lafourcade with the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel; Lord Huron; Shakey Graves; Yola; Café Tacvba; Gary Clark Jr.; Michael Kiwanuka; and more to be announced. (KCRW's World Festival series 1 and KCRW's World Festival series 2)

The annual Smooth Summer Jazz returns to the Bowl with Dave Koz & Friends, The Commodores, Hiroshima the 40th Anniversary, and Adam Hawley.

ABBA: The Concert, the world-renowned ABBA tribute band, returns to the Bowl after their past sold-out shows in 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2015.

The classical season features the world premiere of two new works from Laura Karpmanand Caroline Shaw, commissioned by the LA Phil as part of its Centennial celebration.

Subscription tickets are available online at HollywoodBowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. "Five or More" packages will be available March 12, 2019 at 10 AM. The Hollywood Bowl box office opens for single ticket sales on May 5, 2019 at 10 AM. Additional details can be found at HollywoodBowl.com.

