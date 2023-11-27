Hélène Grimaud BETWEEN THE NOTES Premieres At AMC Empire 25 Times Square On December 5

Hélène Grimaud: "Between The Notes" premieres at AMC Empire 25 Times Square on December 5th.

The long-awaited documentary on the life and career of world-renowned pianist Hélène Grimaud premieres at AMC Empire 25 Theater in Times Square on December 5th at 8pm (Red carpet at 7:30pm). Directed and produced by David Serero in a unique partnership with the Deutsche Grammophon label, this captivating film offers an intimate look into the life of this exceptional artist and the challenges she faced throughout her journey through unique interviews. An exclusive Q&A by Hélène Grimaud and David Serero will follow the screening.

Hélène Grimaud, recognized as one of the greatest pianists of her generation, has amazed the whole world with her technical mastery, emotional expressiveness, and unwavering passion for music. In this documentary, David Serero takes us on a captivating journey through Grimaud's personal and professional life, revealing the key moments that shaped her exceptional career.

The documentary features exclusive footage of Grimaud's dazzling performances, capturing her virtuosity and unique interpretation of classical musical works and multiple archives. Additionally, the film explores the challenges and sacrifices she faced to achieve artistic excellence, her unwavering commitment to environmental preservation, and her passion for animal welfare.

David Serero, the talented director and producer, captured the essence of Grimaud's personality, letting his passion for music shine through striking images and in-depth interviews. The documentary offers viewers an immersive experience that immerses them in the world of this exceptional artist and allows them to understand better what motivates and inspires her.

In this film, David Serero interviewed essential figures from the world of classical music, such as conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin, baritone Bryn Terfel, pianist Jacques Rouvier (who taught Helene Grimaud), TV host Alain Duault, conductor Roderick Cox and others.

"Pianist Hélène Grimaud is an iconic figure of our time, and I was honored to work on this project to highlight her extraordinary life," says David Serero. "I hope this gripping documentary touches viewers, allowing them to experience the passion and dedication behind every note she plays. You will see Hélène Grimaud as you have never seen or heard her. The film is meant to be educational and entertaining, breaking the codes of how documentary films could be approached about classical music."

The Movie Premiere / Red Carpet: Celebrities, musicians, and fans are invited to join the red carpet event preceding the premiere, where the stars of "Between the Notes" and special guests will grace the occasion. Media representatives and photographers are encouraged to capture the glamour and excitement as the cast and crew celebrate this milestone in the heart of Times Square.

Limited tickets can be purchased here: Click Here

Can't attend in person? You can also rent the film here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/helenegrimaud