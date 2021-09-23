Heidi Blickenstaff and Morgan Dudley Join the Company of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Two new cast members will join the company of Jagged Little Pill when it returns to Broadway next month!

As reported by Variety, Heidi Blickenstaff will temporarily take over the role of Mary Jane Healy while Elizabeth Stanley is on maternity leave. Stanley is expected to return to the role, which she originated, on a limited schedule beginning in November. She will then share the role with Blickenstaff.

Additionally, Morgan Dudley will make her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy, taking over the role from Celia Rose Gooding, who is departing the production.

The pair will lead the cast which consists of returning performers Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy, Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Lauren Patten as Jo, and Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix.

Jagged Little Pill returns to Broadway on October 21.

Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.



The production was nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and is also a Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album. You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at Jagged Little Pill.