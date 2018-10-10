Heather Headley Announces New Album BROADWAY MY WAY Coming This Fall

Tony & Grammy Award winner Heather Headley is set to release a new album of music this fall titled "Broadway My Way." The album, with an official release date to be announced, is inspired by her new solo concert performed this fall in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Boston. The full album will also be available for purchase exclusively to concert attendees in these three cities.

Get a preview below with as she sings 'For Good'

The full track listing is as follows:

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow" "For Good" "In the Stars" Medley "Look to the Rainbow" "My House" "Home" "All the Man that I Need" "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" "She Used to Be Mine" "True Colors"

The album is produced by Paul Mills. The executive producer is Chris Thomason.

Ms. Headley brings "Broadway My Way" to Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, joined by the famed Philly Pops Big Band and Orchestra, onFriday, October 12th. She then returns to the New York City area to play Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Thursday, November 1st and plays Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on Saturday, November 3rd.

Heather Headley made her Broadway debut as "Nala" in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut in The Bodyguard and returned to Broadway most recently in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. In "Broadway My Way," Headley presents an evening of beloved Broadway songs, as well as several personal selections, arranged specifically for her unmatched vocal talents.

As one of the most recognizable and celebrated voices on Broadway, Ms. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record Audience of One. She is Andrea Bocelli's first choice as a featured guest artist on his North American tour dates, where fans are routinely brought to their feet in rousing ovations after her solo pieces. Heather will bring these experiences, styles and influences into the arrangements for "Broadway My Way," making for a truly uplifting evening.

TICKET INFORMATION FOR LIVE CONCERT DATES

PHILADELPHIA, PA | Kimmel Center | Friday, October 12 Ticket now on sale at https://phillypops.org/heatherheadley

BROOKLYN, NY | Kings Theatre | Thursday, November 1 Ticket now on sale at http://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/heather-headley/.

BOSTON, MA | Emerson Colonial Theatre | Saturday, November 3 Ticket now on sale at http://www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com/calendar/heather-headley/.



Ticket prices for all shows start at $35 plus applicable service fees.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You