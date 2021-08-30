Heather Buckley To Receive The 2021 Winter Film Awards “Patron Of The Cinema” Award

Heather Buckley, founder of inclusive film studio Black Mansion, will be honored with the 2021 Patron of the Cinema Award at New York City's 10th annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Awards Ceremony being held on Saturday, October 2 2021.

The WFA Board of Directors is pleased to honor Heather Buckley for her work. She is a rare spirit whose passion for film led her from a career in advertising to become a dynamic force in the independent film community. She is a unique soul who provides her support and knowledge whenever she finds passionate independent filmmakers in need of assistance. Her passion and drive clearly embodies the qualifications of what makes a PATRON OF THE CINEMA.

Buckley is a horror film producer, writer, historian and dedicated preservationist who works with a variety of film distribution companies to create additional features on the home releases of various genre films. Growing up in New Jersey, she was an outsider, punk rocker, and artist with interests in horror films, reading, literature, and philosophy. She attended the University of the Arts where she graduated with a graphic design degree and focused on film history and criticism. She worked for thirteen years in New York City in advertising before bringing her creative and story skills to the film world.

The first narrative feature she produced, Jenn Wexler's The Ranger, for Glass Eye Pix and Hood River Entertainment, premiered at SXSW and played numerous festivals on an international run before its limited theatrical release in NYC and LA. The Ranger was acquired by SHUDDER and is currently available on its streaming platform as well as Amazon Prime.

Buckley was a Producer on David Gregory's feature documentary Flesh and Blood: The Reel Life and Ghastly Death of Al Adamson, which premiered at Fantasia Film Fest followed by a full international and national film fest run and is now available in a limited edition box set spanning Adamson's full career and on streaming Platforms including Amazon Prime and iTunes.

Buckley's work as a film analyst and journalist spans over a decade, with bylines in VULTURE, DREAD CENTRAL and FANGORIA. Her background in SFX work includes: Circus of the Dead, Dead Still (SyFy/Sony) and We Are Still Here (MPI). She is currently a Blu-Ray Special Features Producer and has created documentaries for Kino Lorber, Liongate/Vestron, Severin, Arrow, Vinegar Syndrome, OFdb Filmworks. MPI, Second Sight, and Shout Factory + Scream Factory releases including Mad Max 4k, Barton Fink, The Long Riders, Pasolini, Candyman, Day Of The Animals/Grizzly, A Fistful Of Dollars, The Mountain and the Saw 10th Anniversary special reissue.

Her work has received numerous nominations over the years. Some notable nominations include RONDO, Saturn, and the Home Media Award. Most recently, she has taken home two consecutive RONDO wins for her producing work on added value materials for both Army Of Darkness And The Thing.

Buckley founded and works under the banner, BLACK MANSION. The company has feature and television projects in various stages of development and packaging. BLACK MANSION's slate has attracted high profile partners and is exemplary of her attraction to unique stories with strong, detailed visual aesthetics and a clear position in the marketplace.

Winter Film Awards Is New York City. Like the city itself, we showcase the eclectic diversity and excitement of the independent arts world. Winter Film Awards International Film Festival screens films from emerging filmmakers from around the world in all genres with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers.

Winter Film Awards 10th annual International Film Festival runs September 23-October 2 2021, and has a jam-packed schedule of 91 films of all genres to be screened at Cinema Village in the heart of Greenwich Village (22 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003), is a diverse mixture of 11 Animated films, 6 Documentaries, 10 Feature narratives, 11 Horror films, 11 Music Videos, 22 Narrative shorts and 7 Web series, including 21 student films and 32 first-time filmmakers. Filmmakers come from 28 countries; 50% of the films were created by women, 53% were created by people of color.

