Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG Joins BroadwayCon Lineup

BroadwayCon has announced that Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song has joined the BroadwayCon 2019 MainStage lineup. The panel will feature members of the Torch Song cast and creative team. Additional panel details will be announced at a later date. Torch Song joins sold-out sensation Be More Chill, Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, The Prom, and Pretty Woman as part of MainStage programming.

After a smash-hit run Off-Broadway, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song heads to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement. This critically acclaimed production of the Tony Award-winning comedy stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Younger," "Ugly Betty," Buyer & Cellar) and Academy Award and Tony winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King, Lost in Yonkers) and is directed by Tony nominee MOISÉS KAUFMAN (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife).

Hilarious and heart-wrenching, Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose and the battles to bring them all home.

From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You