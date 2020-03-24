Hale Center Theatre Orem Remounts and Streams DADDY LONG LEGS

Hale Center Theater Orem has announced that it has remounted its acclaimed 2018 Utah professional premiere of the musical DADDY LONG LEGS and will release a stream of the pre-recorded performance starring Kelly Coombs and David Smith.

This comes on the heels of the postponement of its current production of MATILDA due to COVID-19. (DADDY LONG LEGS will be staged on the appropriately book-filled MATILDA set.)

DADDY LONG LEGS plays Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening from March 27 to April 5. The show may be viewed anytime between 6 p.m. and midnight MT. Tickets are $10 each with a limited availability. To purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/574.

"We are very excited to announce the return of DADDY LONG LEGS to our stage--and your living room via streaming," said Hale Center Theater Orem in a statement. "The perfect way to experience live theatre from the comfort of your home while also supporting us here at HCTO as we work toward opening to the public again! Our first production of DADDY LONG LEGS was a runaway hit that was over too soon, so we are thrilled to be able to bring this beautiful show to life again amidst these new and trying circumstances, and we are actively finding more fun and interesting ways to bring Hale Center Theater Orem to your home!"

Originally produced August 23 to September 22, 2018, the Hale Center Theater Orem production of DADDY LONG LEGS was selected by BroadwayWorld as among the best theatre productions in Utah that year.

Hale Center Theater Orem is owned by family members of Tony nominee Will Swenson and his wife, 6-time Tony winner Audra McDonald. In 2010, they starred together in an intimate fundraiser production of 110 IN THE SHADE at Hale Center Theater Orem, in which McDonald reprised her Tony-nominated role.

Hale Center Theater Orem is not the only Utah-based theatre streaming a high-profile musical. Ziegfeld Theater in Ogden is currently streaming its unique production of Disney's NEWSIES, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL), through March 29 at 11:45 p.m. Click here for more information.





