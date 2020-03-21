Watch Ziegfeld Theater's NEWSIES in ASL Online Now!

Ziegfeld Theater has filmed its production of Newsies, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL). The production is available to watch on the company's website, through March 29 at 11:45pm, for just $9.50.

Check it out here: https://www.zigarts.com/newsies-stream

The show features several deaf actors with shadow actors performing their vocals. The sibling duo of Davey and Les are played by deaf actors and siblings Boston and Callie Gunther.

Weber State University ASL professor Bret Cummings takes on the roles of Weisel and the Mayor, as well as consulting on the ASL used in the show. He has extensive experience, going back 20 years, in teaching ASL and Deaf Culture. The show is assistant directed and choreographed by Bryan Andrews. Bryan's parents are both deaf and ASL was his first language.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!





