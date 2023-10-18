HUDSON IN CONCERT REDUX Will Be Broadcast This Weekend

The concert is on October 22nd beginning at 6PM. 

By: Oct. 18, 2023



One of the great appeals of living in Hudson, New York is the diversity of cultures that abound.  This past summer that variety was on display during a musical event held at the Hudson riverfront – a concert produced by the Hudson Festival Orchestra, called “Hudson in Concert”.  More than 800 people came to hear African drummers, a contralto singing Ukrainian opera, and songs from Elton John’s Broadway musical, The Gods Love Nubia – among others.   

This Sunday, October 22nd, fans of the show, those who saw it and want to re-live the experience, and those who missed the live event but now have another chance, even the entertainers  – can hear the concert in its entirety on WMHT radio at 6PM on FM 89.1 or FM 88.7.  “When you listen,” says WMHT radio show host Rob Brown, “the variety of the concert and the sense of community come through.  There is a real sense of joy.”

The event, brainchild of Gwen Gould, founder of the Hudson Festival Orchestra, is meant to be a platform to bring our diverse community together through music.  In addition to the acts mentioned above, an original jazz composition was included, as well as songs by the Columbia County Youth Theater, Celtic folk music, and Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman #1.  “I’m thrilled to have another chance to show off our terrific 55-piece orchestra, too,” Gould says.  “It was so enjoyable to perform music and rhythms from various cultures, such as Syria, India and Africa, creating a whole new orchestral sound.”

And speaking of sound, a favorite act during the show was tap dancer Demi Remick whose sparkling Ruby Slippers were backed up by pianist Tony Kieraldo playing tunes from The Wizard of Oz.  Taps – and claps, filled the tent.  When asked if this was the first time tap dancing would be featured in a radio broadcast, Brown replied, “Believe it or not, but it’s not.  We’ve had other dancers before.”  Still, it’s a rarity to sit listening to the radio while the sound of tapping fills the air.

For 20 years, WMHT has featured community music during its Sunday night program mix.  In this case, “Hudson in Concert” is slotted between broadcasts from Tanglewood.  “We’re in good company,” Gould says.  Adds Brown, “The selections, the performance - even the host, it all came together beautifully.  And it’s reflected in the broadcast.”

Tune in for “Hudson in Concert Redux” Sunday evening, October 22nd beginning at 6PM.  On WMHT FM 89.1 and 88.7.  To learn more about the Hudson Festival Orchestra, go to www.HudsonFestivalOrchestra.org.




