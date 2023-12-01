HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Will Receive Leader in Adult Autism Award

The award will be given on December 1st, 2023, at the Belasco Theater in New York City. 

By: Dec. 01, 2023

How to Dance in Ohio

The Autism Society of America has announced that the cast and crew of the new Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio will be honored with The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation Leader in Adult Autism Award for 2023 on December 1st, 2023, at the Belasco Theater in New York City.  This new Broadway musical is poised to be groundbreaking as the lead actors are all adult individuals with Autism who along with their families depict their stories as they prepare for their first Spring formal. 

 “The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation Leader in Adult Autism Award is presented in collaboration with the Autism Society of America to inspire the Autism community and the world by honoring adult individuals and endeavors that showcase the strengths, talents, and abilities of people with Autism. Our vision is to open doors and hearts to enhance lifelong opportunities and acceptance that value the individuality of each person with Autism,” said Linda Walder, Founder and Executive Director of The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation. 

“The Autism Society of America could not be prouder to present The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation Leader in Adult Autism Award to the production of How to Dance in Ohio. The cast demonstrates the incredibly diverse and empowered spirit that motivates us all to lead braver and more truly authentic lives,” stated Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America. “At the Autism Society, we provide resources for Autistic individuals to live fully and with dignity, building human connections along the way.” Banks continued.     

From the thrilling “Building Momentum” musical number to the evocative backdrop of adolescents navigating the road to their first formal dance, How to Dance in Ohio boldly represents true expansiveness of the Autistic community and all its unique qualities.   

“We are overjoyed with this honor. For years, we’ve been working on creating a Broadway-worthy musical that would provide much-needed representation and accessibility for Autistic characters, Autistic actors, and Autistic audience members.  The musical is a very clear representation of the strengths, talents, and abilities of Autistic people and, that it resonates for all audiences, is the cherry on top. We’re grateful for this recognition from The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation Leader in Adult Autism Award by the Autism Society of America and cannot wait for everyone to come see this show,” says Sammy Lopez, Ben Holtzman, Fiona Howe Rudin – the lead producers of  How to Dance in Ohio. 




Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Recommended For You