HOT ANGRY MOM to Have World Premiere At Dances With Films in December

After a successful festival run with their feminist punk rock comedy webseries, the badass moms of HOT ANGRY MOM are world premiering their TV pilot for their hometown New York City as part of Dances with Films: New York in the Regal Cinemas Union Square on Saturday, December 2nd at 11:30 a.m.

HOT ANGRY MOM, written/created by 2019 Sundance Finalist Mel House, and directed by TFI's Adrienne Shelly Award Winner and Untold Stories Audience Choice Winner Clarissa de los Reyes, is a dark comedy about a people-pleasing New York City mom who must face her rage, when a video of her epic meltdown becomes a viral sensation.

Set in 2018, the day after Dr. Blasey-Ford testified before the Supreme Court that she was sexually assaulted by nominee Brett Kavanaugh, HOT ANGRY MOM follows a middle-aged actress and mom, as she navigates a world where violence against women is so normalized, that she can't even feel her own anger.

When mom gets the opportunity to step into the role of a powerful Goddess, she thinks she's finally getting what she deserves-respect, agency over her body, and power. But when a video of her unleashing her long suppressed anger becomes a viral sensation, mom will have to face what she fears the most in a very public way.

Inspired by writer/creator Mel House's real life family and journey to renegotiate her relatiohsip with anger, HOT ANGRY MOM is a love letter to moms, theatre nerds, those impacted by MeToo, and anyone who has ever struggled with their rage. The series asks, "what does healthy anger look like? and how do we transform healthy anger into a source of power?"

The production stars Mel House (FBI: Most Wanted), Ivory Aquino (Batgirl), Devin Haqq (Law & Order), Eric Ruffin (The Transfiguration), Welker White (The Irishman), Pun Bandhu (Michael Clayton).

HOT ANGRY MOM is produced by Mel House, Vander Beatty, Katie Rosin (American Psycho), Clarissa de los Reyes (Johnny Loves Dolores). The Director of Photography is Niav Conty (Small Time), Composer is Miles Ito (After), Edited by Jessica Alexandra Green (Scratch This), Color Grading & VFX by Jamie Dickinson (Muhammad Ali: The Greatest), animation by Evan Delgado.

HOT ANGRY MOM is at Dances with Films: New York on Dec 2nd, 2023 at 11:30 am (Pilots Grp 4) - For tickets and more information visit: https://danceswithfilms.com/hot-angry-mom-ny/.

Running Time: 33:33 minutes

WINNER: NYC TV FEST (Best TV Pilot, Best Director, Best Ensemble Cast, Best Actress) DIE SERIALE - Germany (Best Actress) LA WEBFEST (Best Actress) CUSCO WEBFEST - Peru (Best Actress in an International Series) TIFF @ CIFT - Canada (Best TV Pilot/Web Series) MOM FILM FEST (Outstanding Performance) MN WEBFEST (Best Comedic Performance in a Series, Representation of Women in Film Award) BNM WEBFEST (Best Dark Comedy, Best Actress in a Comedy), SERIESLAND - Spain (Filmmaker Amets - Best Showrunner)

**Currently ranked #2 in the USA and #6 in world by the Web Series World Cup**

ABOUT Mel House

Mel House is a queer New York City based actress, comedian, voice teacher and the writer/creator behind HOT ANGRY MOM-a feminist punk rock comedy series about a people-pleasing mom who must face her rage when a video of her epic meltdown goes viral. Click Here recently won Best TV Pilot, Director, Ensemble Cast and Actress at NYC TV Fest, as well as awards in Germany, Canada, Italy, Peru and Spain. HOT ANGRY MOM was a 2019 finalist for Sundance's New Voice's Lab and screened in the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood with the Oscar Qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival and Dances with Films:LA. Recently Mel guest starred on FBI: Most Wanted as Leah Wilson, a character inspired by Kathy Bates' role in Misery, played Judy in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina and toured internationally in Rome, Cagliari, Belgrade, Dublin, and NYC with The Baby Monitor--a new play about same-sex parenting. She has played iconic roles from Shakespeare to Ibsen, working Off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally, as well as originating roles for the web, film, and TV. You can see her this Fall playing Heidi in What the Constitution Means to Me at Syracuse Stage. Mel tells stories, makes jokes, and takes on projects that highlight queer and female stories, while promoting conversations around gender, power and sexuality. She is a proud member of the Actors Center Company, NYWIFT, VASTA, SAG/AFTRA, AEA, and a Certified Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework.

ABOUT CLARISSA DE LOS REYES

Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, Clarissa is an alumna of the Berlinale Talent Campus and has an MFA in Film Production from NYU where she was awarded a graduate fellowship in Cinematography. Her short films have screened at various film festivals including Palm Springs International, Busan, Fribourg and more. Her short film "Johnny Loves Dolores" is the recipient of several awards, including a Grand Jury Prize at the San Diego Asian Film Festival where it competed alongside feature films. It was also one of only six films curated by the American Cinematheque's 8th Annual Focus on Female Directors. Her feature screenplay version for "Johnny Loves Dolores" was selected as part of the Tribeca Film Institute Network 2020, where she received the 2020 TFI/Adrienne Shelly Filmmaker Award. "Johnny Loves Dolores" went on to win the 2021 Tribeca/AT&T Untold Stories Audience Choice Award. Clarissa is also a professional cinematographer whose work has been showcased in some of the top festivals around the world (Sundance, Berlin, Clermont Ferrand). She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, four-year-old daughter, bird and fish.

ABOUT DANCES WITH FILMS

DANCES WITH FILMS (DWF:LA & DWF:NY), now in its 26th year, champions the unflinching spirit at the very core of the independent film scene. While the vast majority of film fests rely heavily on celebrity, we have relied on the innovation, talent, creativity and sweat equity that revolutionized the entertainment industry. And that reliance continues to prove successful with alumni moving on to write, direct and produce celebrity-studded vehicles, star in blockbuster movies and television series, produce multi-million dollar films and create hit TV shows. Oh.... and we even have several OSCAR nominees... In a world of homogenized, formulaic film festivals, DWF:LA continues to defy the rules.