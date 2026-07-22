HERE'S TO US to Reunite Brini Maxwell & David Downing at Club Cumming

Downtown cabaret favorites Brini Maxwell and David Downing will reunite for the first time in 20 years with Here's to Us, a one-night-only cabaret performance at Club Cumming on Tuesday, July 28, at 9 p.m.

Presented by Club Cumming and the Outlet Arts Collective, the evening will reunite Maxwell with her longtime musical director and arranger for a program of songs and stories celebrating New York City's cabaret scene.

Backed by Downing's longtime trio, the performance will pay tribute to beloved downtown venues including Fez, Judy's, and Helen's while blending vintage-inspired music, comedy, and swing.

The reunion comes as Maxwell has returned to the spotlight through the BBC docuseries Cumming to the Cabaret, which explores the community surrounding Club Cumming and Alan Cumming's mentorship. The series recently premiered on BBC Scotland following its U.K. broadcast and is now streaming in the U.S. on WOW Presents Plus.

Maxwell first gained national recognition as the host of The Brini Maxwell Show, which began on cable access television before moving to Style Network. She has also appeared on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, CNN, MSNBC, ABC's World News Now, E! Entertainment Television, and TLC. Today she creates content for YouTube and hosts a popular crafting night at Club Cumming.

Downing, Maxwell's longtime arranger and musical director, now works as a Florida-based marketing executive while continuing to perform as a pianist, vocalist, composer, and host of the late-night series Oh Yeah Show.

Here's to Us begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Club Cumming, located at 505 E. 6th Street in Manhattan's East Village. Tickets are $40.

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